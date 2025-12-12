Markets

Cerro De Pasco Resources Reaches Settlement With Trevali Monitor

December 12, 2025 — 11:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - Cerro de Pasco Resources (CDPR.V) on Friday, they announced that they've reached a settlement agreement with FTI Consulting Canada Inc., which is overseeing Trevali Mining Corporation as per the court's direction, as well as with Trevali itself.

This settles all claims related to the arbitration over the 2021 acquisition of Trevali Peru S.A.C. and the Santander Mine. This settlement still needs the green light from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, and there's a hearing lined up for December 16, 2025.

Once it gets the go-ahead, the arbitration will be wrapped up, and CDPR will pay out CAD 2 million. After that, all claims will be mutually dropped.

CDPR will also scrub over USD 4 million in Trevali-related liabilities off its books, which will be a significant boost for them.

CDPR.V is currently trading at CAD 0.5300 up CAD 0.0100 or 1.9231 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange

