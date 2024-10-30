News & Insights

Cerrado Gold’s $60M Sale of Brazilian Project

October 30, 2024 — 06:39 am EDT

Cerrado Gold (TSE:CERT) has released an update.

Cerrado Gold has received notice from Hochschild’s subsidiary to exercise an option to acquire the Monte Do Carmo Gold Project for a total of $60 million. This transaction will enable Cerrado to focus on expanding its Minera Don Nicolas gold mine in Argentina and developing its Mont Sorcier iron ore project in Quebec. The sale proceeds are expected to bolster the company’s growth strategy and enhance shareholder value.

