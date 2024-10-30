Cerrado Gold’s $60M Sale of Brazilian Project

Cerrado Gold (TSE:CERT) has released an update.

Cerrado Gold has received notice from Hochschild’s subsidiary to exercise an option to acquire the Monte Do Carmo Gold Project for a total of $60 million. This transaction will enable Cerrado to focus on expanding its Minera Don Nicolas gold mine in Argentina and developing its Mont Sorcier iron ore project in Quebec. The sale proceeds are expected to bolster the company’s growth strategy and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into TSE:CERT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.