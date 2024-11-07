Cerrado Gold Secures $60 Million from Project Sale

Cerrado Gold (TSE:CERT) has released an update.
Cerrado Gold Inc. has completed the sale of its Monte Do Carmo gold project in Brazil to a Hochschild subsidiary, securing a total of US$60 million, with additional future payments of US$15 million guaranteed. This strategic transaction highlights Cerrado’s focus on unlocking value from its assets, appealing to investors keen on developments in the mining sector.
