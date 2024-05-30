Cerrado Gold Faces Cease Trade Amid Filings Delay

Cerrado Gold (TSE:CERT) has released an update.

Cerrado Gold Inc. has announced a delay in the filing of its annual and interim financial reports, leading to a cease trade order by the Ontario Securities Commission. The company is working with KPMG LLP to complete the filings and expects to submit the overdue annual documents by June 6, 2024. Despite the filing delays, Cerrado Gold assures that there are no undisclosed material information or insolvency proceedings currently affecting the company.

For further insights into TSE:CERT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.