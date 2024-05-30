News & Insights

Stocks
CRDOF

Cerrado Gold Faces Cease Trade Amid Filings Delay

May 30, 2024 — 05:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cerrado Gold (TSE:CERT) has released an update.

Cerrado Gold Inc. has announced a delay in the filing of its annual and interim financial reports, leading to a cease trade order by the Ontario Securities Commission. The company is working with KPMG LLP to complete the filings and expects to submit the overdue annual documents by June 6, 2024. Despite the filing delays, Cerrado Gold assures that there are no undisclosed material information or insolvency proceedings currently affecting the company.

For further insights into TSE:CERT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRDOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.