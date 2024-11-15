Cero Therapeutics receives FDA clearance of IND application for CER-1236

CERo Therapeutics (CERO) announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the Company’s Investigational New Drug Application for Phase 1 clinical trials of its lead compound, CER-1236, in acute myelogenous leukemia.
