Cero Therapeutics receives FDA clearance of IND application for CER-1236

CERo Therapeutics (CERO) announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the Company’s Investigational New Drug Application for Phase 1 clinical trials of its lead compound, CER-1236, in acute myelogenous leukemia.

