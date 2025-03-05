CERo Therapeutics to present preclinical data on CER-1236 for ovarian cancer at SITC conference in March 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. announced that it will present preclinical data for its lead compound, CER-1236, targeting ovarian cancer during the Spring Scientific meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer in San Diego on March 13, 2025. The poster presentation, titled “TIM-4-L Expression on Ovarian Cancer Samples can be Targeted by Engineered Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells without Toxicity,” will highlight the potential of CER-1236 in treating various cancer types, including upcoming clinical trials in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and ovarian cancer. CEO Chris Ehrlich emphasized the company's commitment to sharing these findings and continuing the development of its innovative immunotherapy approach, which integrates features of both innate and adaptive immunity to enhance cancer treatment. The data will be made available on CERo's website at the time of the presentation.

Potential Positives

CERo will present preclinical results of its lead compound CER-1236 in ovarian cancer at a significant scientific conference (SITC), highlighting the company's commitment to advancing cancer research.

The data presentation demonstrates the potential of CER-1236 across multiple cancer types, including ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer, indicating broad applicability of the therapeutic.

The upcoming Phase 1 trial for CER-1236, with planned studies in various cancers, suggests strong future growth possibilities for the company.

The opportunity to share findings with the scientific community fosters collaboration and credibility in the immunotherapy field.

Potential Negatives

Confusion may arise from the company's focus on multiple cancer types without clear prioritization, potentially diluting stakeholder confidence in its lead compound, CER-1236.

The press release is heavy on forward-looking statements that may not be supported by definitive results, raising concerns about the actual viability of the company's future plans and investor expectations.

There is a lack of detailed data or evidence in the release to substantiate the claims of "tremendous potential across many cancer types," which could undermine credibility with the scientific community.

FAQ

What is CER-1236 and its relevance to ovarian cancer?

CER-1236 is CERo's lead compound targeting ovarian cancer, showcasing preclinical results at the SITC conference.

When will CERo present its findings on CER-1236?

The findings will be presented on March 13, 2025, during the Spring Scientific conference in San Diego.

Where can I find the CER-1236 poster presentation?

The poster will be available on CERo's website starting at 9:00 AM ET on March 13, 2025.

What type of cancer therapies is CERo developing?

CERo is developing engineered T cell therapeutics, focusing on both hematological malignancies and solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

How does CERo's CER-T compare to CAR-T therapies?

CER-T may offer broader therapeutic applications by integrating unique immune mechanisms, potentially targeting various cancer types more effectively than CAR-T.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CERO Insider Trading Activity

$CERO insiders have traded $CERO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CERO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BIOVENTURES OPPORTUNITIES GP I, LLC YK has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 12,865,614 shares for an estimated $1,108,826 .

. STUART M SLOAN sold 532,486 shares for an estimated $55,538

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CERO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $CERO stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release







New poster to highlight preclinical data of CER-1236 in ovarian cancer









SOUTH SAN FRANSCISCO, Calif., March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CERO) (“CERo” or the “Company”) an innovative immunotherapy company seeking to advance the next generation of engineered T cell therapeutics that employ phagocytic mechanisms, announces it will be presenting preclinical results of lead compound CER-1236 in ovarian cancer during the Spring Scientific from the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) in San Diego, March 12-14.





The poster, titled, “TIM-4-L Expression on Ovarian Cancer Samples can be Targeted by Engineered Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells without Toxicity,” will be presented March 13, 2025. The Company will announce the data concurrently with the presentation at the conference by making the poster available on its website at 9:00AM ET on March 13, 2025.





Chris Ehrlich, CERo CEO commented, “As we progress toward launching our Phase 1 trial in AML, we continue to present additional data in ovarian cancer along with the substantial data we've already presented in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). We have significant data in multiple liquid and solid tumors for CER-1236 demonstrating tremendous potential across many cancer types. Moreover, we will not only be testing CER-1236 shortly in AML but anticipate doing so as well in ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer in 2025. We are grateful for the opportunity to share these outcomes and discuss them with the scientific community, look forward to sharing the data concurrently with the meeting, and to providing progress updates on our AML program in the near term.”







About CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.







CERo is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of next generation engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its proprietary approach to T cell engineering, which enables it to integrate certain desirable characteristics of both innate and adaptive immunity into a single therapeutic construct, is designed to engage the body’s full immune repertoire to achieve optimized cancer therapy. This novel cellular immunotherapy platform is expected to redirect patient-derived T cells to eliminate tumors by building in engulfment pathways that employ phagocytic mechanisms to destroy cancer cells, creating what CERo refers to as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells (“CER-T”). CERo believes the differentiated activity of CER-T cells will afford them greater therapeutic application than currently approved chimeric antigen receptor (“CAR-T”) cell therapy, as the use of CER-T may potentially span both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. CERo anticipates initiating clinical trials for its lead product candidate, CER-1236, in 2024 for hematological malignancies.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains statements that are forward-looking and as such are not historical facts. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding the financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations of CERo the timing and completion of the reverse stock split, and the acceptance and implementation of its proposed plan of compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this communication, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. When CERo discusses its strategies or plans, it is making projections, forecasts or forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to, CERo’s management.





Actual results could differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements in this communication. Certain risks that could cause actual results to differ are set forth in CERo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on April 2, 2024, and the documents incorporated by reference therein. The risks described in CERo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all such risk factors, nor can CERo assess the impact of all such risk factors on its business, or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements made by CERo or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. CERo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contact:







Chris Ehrlich





Chief Executive Officer









chris@cero.bio











Investors:







CORE IR







investors@cero.bio













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.