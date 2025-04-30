CERo Therapeutics Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial for CER-1236 at TriStar Centennial Medical Center to Treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia

CERo Therapeutics announces its Phase 1 clinical trial for CER-1236 at TriStar Centennial, targeting acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Quiver AI Summary

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has announced that TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, will serve as a clinical trial site for its Phase 1 clinical study of CER-1236, a new engineered T cell therapeutic targeting acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Patient enrollment is currently underway, with the first dosing expected in the first half of 2025. The trial aims to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of CER-1236 in patients with relapsed or refractory AML, focusing on identifying the highest tolerated dose for further development. The company is optimistic about CER-1236's innovative approach to cancer treatment and looks forward to the trial’s progress.

Potential Positives

CERo Therapeutics has initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial for its innovative product candidate, CER-1236, targeting acute myeloid leukemia, signifying a key milestone in its development pipeline.

The collaboration with TriStar Centennial Medical Center and Sarah Cannon Research Institute enhances the credibility and reach of the clinical trial, utilizing established research capabilities in cancer treatment.

The trial's focus on a novel mechanism that shows potential to kill cancer cells while preserving healthy cells highlights CERo's cutting-edge approach in immunotherapy, which could lead to groundbreaking advancements in cancer treatment.

Patient enrollment is underway, with the first dosing expected during the first half of 2025, indicating momentum in advancing the company's clinical agenda and potential market entry.

Potential Negatives

Potential risks associated with the Phase 1 clinical trial of CER-1236 are emphasized, including the incidence of adverse events and serious adverse events, which could raise concerns among investors and stakeholders.

The press release highlights the uncertain nature of forward-looking statements, implying that actual results may significantly differ from expectations, which could diminish investor confidence.

FAQ

What is CER-1236?

CER-1236 is CERo Therapeutics' lead product candidate designed for treating acute myeloid leukemia using innovative immunotherapy techniques.

Where is the CER-1236 clinical trial being held?

The clinical trial for CER-1236 is being held at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

What is the purpose of the Phase 1 trial for CER-1236?

The Phase 1 trial aims to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of CER-1236 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia.

Who is leading the research at SCRI for CER-1236?

Dr. Stephen Strickland, Jr., Director of Leukemia Research at SCRI, is an investigator leading the research for CER-1236.

What type of cancer is CER-1236 targeting?

CER-1236 specifically targets acute myeloid leukemia (AML), including relapsed or refractory cases.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CERO Insider Trading Activity

$CERO insiders have traded $CERO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CERO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BIOVENTURES OPPORTUNITIES GP I, LLC YK has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,615,614 shares for an estimated $783,826.

$CERO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $CERO stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CERO) (“CERo” or the “Company”) an innovative immunotherapy company seeking to advance the next generation of engineered T cell therapeutics that employ phagocytic mechanisms, announces that TriStar Centennial Medical Center, through Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), in Nashville, Tennessee, is a clinical trial site for the Company’s Phase 1 clinical of CER-1236. Collaborating with SCRI to advance cancer research, TriStar Centennial offers innovative clinical research trials for various disease indications. The trial is focused on patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and patient enrollment is underway, with expected dosing of the first patient during the first half of 2025.





Stephen Strickland, Jr., M.D., MSCI, Director of Leukemia Research for SCRI, an investigator on the trial, commented, “In preclinical studies, CER-1236 was demonstrated to have a multifunctional approach to killing cancer cells, without sacrificing healthy cells. We believe that this novel mechanism of action may have significant impact on the way we treat cancer and are looking forward to participating in the clinical studies to investigate that possibility.”





The first-in-human, multi-center, open label, Phase 1/1b study is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of CER-1236 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia that is either relapsed/refractory, has measurable residual disease, or has a mutation of the TP53 gene. The two-part study will begin with dose escalation to determine highest tolerated dose and recommended dose for Phase 2, followed by an expansion phase to evaluate safety and efficacy. Primary outcome measures include incidence of adverse events (AEs) and serious adverse events (SAEs), incidence of dose limited toxicities and estimation of overall response rate (ORR), complete response (CR), composite complete response (cCR), and measurable residual disease (MRD). Secondary outcome measures include pharmacokinetics (PK).





Chris Ehrlich, CERo Therapeutics CEO added, “The rapid uptake of clinical trial site partners is a testament to both the scientific work performed to date with CER-1236 and the dedication and acumen of the teams at CERO and the research institutions where the trial will be conducted. It is well known that the assignment of clinical trial sites is a central milestone, and the prestige TriStar Centennial Medical Center, through SCRI, brings to the trial cannot be over-emphasized. We look forward to announcing enrollment and initial dosing in the near term.”







About CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.







CERo is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of next generation engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its proprietary approach to T cell engineering, which enables it to integrate certain desirable characteristics of both innate and adaptive immunity into a single therapeutic construct, is designed to engage the body’s full immune repertoire to achieve optimized cancer therapy. This novel cellular immunotherapy platform is expected to redirect patient-derived T cells to eliminate tumors by building in engulfment pathways that employ phagocytic mechanisms to destroy cancer cells, creating what CERo refers to as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells (“CER-T”). CERo believes the differentiated activity of CER-T cells will afford them greater therapeutic application than currently approved chimeric antigen receptor (“CAR-T”) cell therapy, as the use of CER-T may potentially span both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. CERo anticipates initiating clinical trials for its lead product candidate, CER-1236, in 2025 for hematological malignancies.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains statements that are forward-looking and as such are not historical facts. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding the financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations of CERo and the implementation of its proposed plan of compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this communication, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. When CERo discusses its strategies or plans, it is making projections, forecasts or forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to, CERo’s management.





Actual results could differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements in this communication. Certain risks that could cause actual results to differ are set forth in CERo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on April 15, 2025, and the documents incorporated by reference therein. The risks described in CERo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all such risk factors, nor can CERo assess the impact of all such risk factors on its business, or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements made by CERo or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. CERo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contact:







Chris Ehrlich





Chief Executive Officer









chris@cero.bio











Investors:







CORE IR







investors@cero.bio





