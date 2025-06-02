CERo Therapeutics Holds 18 Patents and Applications Expanding Immunotherapy Portfolio

CERo Therapeutics announces 18 patents granted internationally, expanding its intellectual property for innovative cancer immunotherapy approaches.

$CERO Insider Trading Activity

$CERO insiders have traded $CERO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CERO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BIOVENTURES OPPORTUNITIES GP I, LLC YK has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,615,614 shares for an estimated $783,826.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CERO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $CERO stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Results in 18 Issued Patents and Allowed Patent Applications Internationally with Nine Total Patent Families







SOUTH SAN FRANSCISCO, Calif., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CERO) (“CERo” or the “Company”) an innovative immunotherapy company seeking to advance the next generation of engineered T cell therapeutics that deploy phagocytic (i.e., target-cell eating) mechanisms alongside the array of built-in target cell destroying mechanisms used by T cells, announces two previously announced U.S. patent applications have been granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and one European patent application has been allowed by the European Patent Office, all of which significantly expand the Company’s intellectual property portfolio.





The USPTO granted U.S. Patent No. 12,291,557, titled, “CHIMERIC TIM4 RECEPTORS AND USES THEREOF” on May 6, 2025. The granted claims cover certain design aspects of CER-1236, the Company’s lead compound. This patent provides composition of matter protection for a chimeric TIM4 receptor comprising a TIM4 binding domain and canonical T cell signaling domains.





Additionally, the European Patent Office has allowed European Patent Application No. 1882166.7 titled, “CHIMERIC ENGULFMENT RECEPTOR MOLECULES AND METHODS OF USE” on May 16, 2025. The allowed claims encompass a chimeric engulfment receptor comprising a TIM4 binding domain and TLR2 signaling domain. The allowance of this European patent application expands protection of additional design aspects of CER-1236, which have already been granted in the U.S., Japan, and China.





Finally, the USPTO granted U.S. Patent No. 12,303,551, titled, “CELLULAR IMMUNOTHERAPY COMPOSITIONS AND USES THEREOF,” on May 20, 2025. This patent provides coverage for combination cellular immunotherapy compositions and methods of use for CER-1236. The patent covers combination of a chimeric engulfment receptor CD4



+



T cell (CD4



+



CER-T cell) with a chimeric antigen receptor CD8



+



T cell (CD8



+



CAR-T cell) or T cell receptor CD8



+



T cell (CD8



+



TCR-T cell), and their use to treat cancer. This type of combination therapy could be an exciting avenue to complement the CER-T cell technology with other powerful anti-cancer therapies. CERo’s intellectual property portfolio now includes 9 total patent families with protection out to 2042 in the United States.





With these additional granted patents and allowed application, CER-1236 and its platform technology is supported by 18 total issued patents and allowed patent application internationally.





Chris Ehrlich, CERo Therapeutics CEO, commented, “We continue to aggressively expand our intellectual property portfolio, as it ensures CERo’s success in the market. These patents protect the core innovations of the CER-T technology that differentiate it from other cell therapies and demonstrate the true novelty of our design . We continue to seek a robust range of patents across multiple geographies that cover this technology in general, and CER-1236 in particular. The appreciation of the novelty of the CER-T technology by the patent offices validates the innovation and therapeutic potential of this approach, and we believe that we will continue to grow the portfolio. In the near term, we anticipate updates on our clinical trial progress in AML, and the announcement of initiating human trials to treat ovarian and non-small cell lung cancers.”







About CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.







CERo is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of next generation engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its proprietary approach to T cell engineering, which enables it to integrate certain desirable characteristics of both innate and adaptive immunity into a single therapeutic construct, is designed to engage the body’s full immune repertoire to achieve optimized cancer therapy. This novel cellular immunotherapy platform is expected to redirect patient-derived T cells to eliminate tumors by building in engulfment pathways that employ phagocytic mechanisms to destroy cancer cells, creating what CERo refers to as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells (“CER-T”). CERo believes the differentiated activity of CER-T cells will afford them greater therapeutic application than currently approved chimeric antigen receptor (“CAR-T”) cell therapy, as the use of CER-T may potentially span both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. CERo has commenced clinical trials for its lead product candidate CER-1236 for hematological malignancies.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains statements that are forward-looking and as such are not historical facts. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding the financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations of CERo. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this communication, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. When CERo discusses its strategies or plans, it is making projections, forecasts or forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to, CERo’s management.





Actual results could differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements in this communication. Certain risks that could cause actual results to differ are set forth in CERo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the documents incorporated by reference therein. The risks described in CERo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all such risk factors, nor can CERo assess the impact of all such risk factors on its business, or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements made by CERo or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. CERo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contact:







Chris Ehrlich





Chief Executive Officer









chris@cero.bio











Investors:







CORE IR







investors@cero.bio





