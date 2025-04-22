CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Announces $8 Million Securities Purchase Agreement to Advance Immunotherapy Development

CERo Therapeutics announces a convertible preferred stock transaction for up to $8 million to support cancer immunotherapy development.

Quiver AI Summary

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has announced a securities purchase agreement to raise up to $8 million through a convertible preferred stock offering. The initial $5 million is expected from an initial closing, with an additional $3 million possible in future closings. The funds will be used to further develop their innovative T cell therapies following recent FDA allowances for clinical trials in liquid and solid tumors, and to activate additional clinical trial sites. CEO Chris Ehrlich expressed gratitude for investor support and excitement about advancing their lead product candidate, CER-1236, aimed at treating hematological malignancies. The release also contains forward-looking statements regarding the company's strategies and potential risks associated with them.

Potential Positives

CERo Therapeutics has secured up to $8 million in gross proceeds from a new convertible preferred stock offering, providing significant capital to support its operations.

The funding will facilitate the advancement of ongoing clinical initiatives, including the activation of sites for FDA IND allowances in liquid and solid tumors, which can potentially expedite the development timeline for their therapies.

The press release indicates strong investor support, which may enhance confidence in the company's growth prospects and future clinical trials.

CERo's innovative approach with CER-T cells could position the company at the forefront of advancements in cancer therapy, expanding potential treatment options beyond existing CAR-T therapies.

Potential Negatives

The issuance of convertible preferred stock to raise up to $8 million may indicate financial instability or a lack of sufficient capital for ongoing operations.

The need to address current Nasdaq deficiencies around shareholders' equity could raise concerns among investors regarding the company's financial health and compliance with listing requirements.

The press release emphasizes reliance on investor support, which may signal potential challenges in self-sustaining growth or operational funding.

FAQ

What is the purpose of CERo's new convertible preferred stock transaction?

CERo intends to raise up to $8 million to fund FDA IND allowances and site activation for clinical trials.

How much gross proceeds is CERo expecting from this offering?

CERo is expecting to receive gross proceeds of up to $8 million from the securities offering.

What is the main focus of CERo Therapeutics?

CERo is focused on developing next-generation engineered T cell therapeutics for cancer treatment using phagocytic mechanisms.

What will the proceeds from the offering be used for?

The proceeds will address Nasdaq deficiencies and extend cash runway for operations and clinical trial activations.

When does CERo plan to initiate clinical trials for CER-1236?

CERo anticipates initiating clinical trials for its lead product candidate, CER-1236, in 2025.

$CERO Insider Trading Activity

$CERO insiders have traded $CERO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CERO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BIOVENTURES OPPORTUNITIES GP I, LLC YK has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,615,614 shares for an estimated $783,826.

$CERO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $CERO stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.



(Nasdaq: CERO) (“CERo”), an innovative immunotherapy company seeking to advance the next generation of engineered T cell therapeutics that employ phagocytic mechanisms, announces that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for the issuance and sale of securities under a new convertible preferred stock transaction.





The gross proceeds to CERo from the offering are expected to be up to $8 million, including $5 million expected to be received through the investment of securities at the first closing, and up to $3 million of cash that may be funded at one or more additional closings, at the election of the investors. CERo intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to take advantage of the two recent FDA IND allowances in liquid and solid tumors and complete the previously announced site activation at MDACC, as well as bring other sites online quickly. The proceeds will also help to address current Nasdaq deficiencies around Shareholders Equity and extend cash on hand to maintain operations and extend runway.





“On the heels of our recent announcements anticipating the imminent dosing of our first AML patient at MD Anderson Cancer Center and the IND allowance in solid tumors, we are gratified by the support we have received from investors and look forward to continued execution and progress,” said Chris Ehrlich, Chief Executive Officer.





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.











CERo is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of next generation engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its proprietary approach to T cell engineering, which enables it to integrate certain desirable characteristics of both innate and adaptive immunity into a single therapeutic construct, is designed to engage the body’s full immune repertoire to achieve optimized cancer therapy. This novel cellular immunotherapy platform is expected to redirect patient-derived T cells to eliminate tumors by building in engulfment pathways that employ phagocytic mechanisms to destroy cancer cells, creating what CERo refers to as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells (“CER-T”). CERo believes the differentiated activity of CER-T cells will afford them greater therapeutic application than currently approved chimeric antigen receptor (“CAR-T”) cell therapy, as the use of CER-T may potentially span both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. CERo anticipates initiating clinical trials for its lead product candidate, CER-1236, in 2025 for hematological malignancies.







Forward-Looking Statements











This communication contains statements that are forward-looking and as such are not historical facts. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding the financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations of CERo and the implementation of its proposed plan of compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this communication, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. When CERo discusses its strategies or plans, it is making projections, forecasts or forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to, CERo’s management.





Actual results could differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements in this communication. Certain risks that could cause actual results to differ are set forth in CERo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on April 15, 2025, and the documents incorporated by reference therein. The risks described in CERo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all such risk factors, nor can CERo assess the impact of all such risk factors on its business, or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements made by CERo or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. CERo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contact:











Chris Ehrlich





Chief Executive Officer







chris@cero.bio









Investors:











CORE IR







investors@cero.bio





