CERo Therapeutics Holdings (CERO) Price Target Increased by 33.33% to 30.60

The average one-year price target for CERo Therapeutics Holdings (OTCPK:CERO) has been revised to $30.60 / share. This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior estimate of $22.95 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32,076.66% from the latest reported closing price of $0.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in CERo Therapeutics Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 36.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CERO is 0.00%, an increase of 80.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 36.39% to 157K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Parallel Advisors holds 121K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares , representing a decrease of 81.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERO by 73.36% over the last quarter.

Arch Venture holds 22K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 10K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 1K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 47.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERO by 44.17% over the last quarter.

FNY Investment Advisers holds 1K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

