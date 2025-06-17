Markets
CERO

CERo Therapeutics Gets Orphan Drug Status For CER-1236 In Acute Myeloid Leukemia

June 17, 2025 — 08:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., (CERO) Tuesday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the company's lead drug candidate CER-1236, for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

A Phase 1 study of CER-1236 in AML is underway.

The ODD designation provides benefits including financial incentives, regulatory assistance, and potential market exclusivity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CERO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.