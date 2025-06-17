CERo Therapeutics Gets Orphan Drug Status For CER-1236 In Acute Myeloid Leukemia

(RTTNews) - CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., (CERO) Tuesday said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the company's lead drug candidate CER-1236, for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

A Phase 1 study of CER-1236 in AML is underway.

The ODD designation provides benefits including financial incentives, regulatory assistance, and potential market exclusivity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.