CERo Therapeutics Appoints New CEO to Lead Innovations

December 06, 2024 — 09:48 am EST

CERo Therapeutics Holdings ( (CERO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CERo Therapeutics, an innovative immunotherapy company, has appointed Chris Ehrlich as the new CEO, highlighting his extensive industry experience. Ehrlich aims to advance CERo’s pioneering T cell therapeutics, with plans to introduce CER-1236 into clinical trials for solid tumors and AML by early 2025. This strategic move underscores CERo’s commitment to revolutionizing cancer treatment through its unique CER-T technology, potentially offering broader applications than existing CAR-T therapies.

