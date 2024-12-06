CERo Therapeutics Appoints New CEO to Lead Innovations

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
CERo Therapeutics Holdings ( (CERO) ) just unveiled an announcement.
CERo Therapeutics, an innovative immunotherapy company, has appointed Chris Ehrlich as the new CEO, highlighting his extensive industry experience. Ehrlich aims to advance CERo’s pioneering T cell therapeutics, with plans to introduce CER-1236 into clinical trials for solid tumors and AML by early 2025. This strategic move underscores CERo’s commitment to revolutionizing cancer treatment through its unique CER-T technology, potentially offering broader applications than existing CAR-T therapies.
