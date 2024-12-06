Cero Therapeutics appoints Chris Ehrlich as CEO

Cero Therapeutics (CERO) announced its board of directors has appointed Chris Ehrlich as CEO. Previously he held the position of interim CEO. In addition to his role at Cero, he currently serves as CEO of Launch One Acquisition Corporation (LPAA).
