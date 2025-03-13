CERo Therapeutics Announces Promising Preclinical Results for CER-1236 in Ovarian Cancer at 2025 SITC Spring Scientific Presentation

CERo Therapeutics presents promising preclinical data on CER-1236 for ovarian cancer, showing efficacy without toxicity in animal models.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has announced the presentation of promising preclinical results for its lead compound, CER-1236, in the treatment of ovarian cancer at the 2025 SITC Spring Scientific Cellular Therapy for Solid Tumors. The study demonstrated that CER-1236 effectively targeted ovarian cancer cells without causing toxicity in animal models. CEO Chris Ehrlich highlighted the positive data supporting CER-1236's efficacy and safety, suggesting its potential application across various cancer types, including solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company plans to initiate clinical trials for CER-1236 in 2025 and is optimistic about the implications of its findings.

Presentation of encouraging preclinical results for CER-1236 in ovarian cancer, indicating potential effectiveness of the treatment.

No observed toxicity in animal models after treatment, highlighting a favorable safety profile.

Positive implications for the broad utility of CER-1236 across different cancer types, including both ovarian and non-small cell lung cancers.

Anticipation of initiating clinical trials in 2025, demonstrating progress in the company's developmental timeline and expanding research focus.

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements that acknowledge uncertainty in achieving future results, which may lead investors to question the company's commitments and potential performance.

While the company presents encouraging preclinical results, the lack of detailed data on the sample size and specific results may leave stakeholders uncertain about the significance and reliability of the findings.

The announcement of upcoming trials for CER-1236 may be interpreted as a sign that the product has not yet reached the market, potentially raising concerns about the timeline for returns on investment.

What are the key findings of CER-1236 in ovarian cancer?

CER-1236 demonstrated efficacy in treating ovarian cancer without toxicity in animal models, showing promise for further development.

When is CERo presenting its research on CER-1236?

CERo is presenting its research on CER-1236 from March 12-14, 2025, during the SITC Spring Scientific Cellular Therapy event.

What is the significance of the TIM-4-L expression in this study?

The study highlights that TIM-4-L expression on ovarian cancer samples can be targeted effectively by engineered T cells.

What is the future development plan for CER-1236?

CERo plans to initiate clinical trials for CER-1236 in 2025, starting with hematological malignancies.

How does CERo's therapy differ from CAR-T cell therapy?

CERo's Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells (CER-T) integrate innate and adaptive immunity, potentially expanding therapeutic applications beyond CAR-T cells.

SOUTH SAN FRANSCISCO, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CERO) (“CERo” or the “Company”) an innovative immunotherapy company seeking to advance the next generation of engineered T cell therapeutics that employ phagocytic mechanisms, announces it is presenting encouraging preclinical results of lead compound CER-1236 in ovarian cancer during the 2025 SITC Spring Scientific Cellular Therapy for Solid Tumors in San Diego, March 12-14.





In the poster, titled, “TIM-4-L Expression on Ovarian Cancer Samples can be Targeted by Engineered Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells without Toxicity,” investigators demonstrated that CER-1236 treated ovarian cancer cells and did not generate toxicity in animal models (mice). Investigators found that following dosing, assessment of clinical and anatomic pathology after CER-1236 infusion showed T cell engraftment in lymphoid organs, but there were no in-life observations, clinical pathology, nor histopathological evaluations indicating toxicity caused by the compound. The poster is



available today



, March 13, 2025.





Chris Ehrlich, CERO CEO commented, “These data continue to build our wealth of studies that highlight CER-1236’s efficacy on cancer cells while maintaining a favorable safety profile. As we continue to progress toward the initiation of our Phase 1 trial in AML, these data demonstrate that our pursuit of solid tumor data also appears fruitful. Specifically, the data we have shown in both ovarian and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancers (NSCLC) is confirmation that CER-1236 may have broad utility across cancer types. We anticipate conducting trials in solid tumors in 2025 and are grateful for having had the opportunity to present these findings among such a distinguished audience.”







About CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.







CERo is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of next generation engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its proprietary approach to T cell engineering, which enables it to integrate certain desirable characteristics of both innate and adaptive immunity into a single therapeutic construct, is designed to engage the body’s full immune repertoire to achieve optimized cancer therapy. This novel cellular immunotherapy platform is expected to redirect patient-derived T cells to eliminate tumors by building in engulfment pathways that employ phagocytic mechanisms to destroy cancer cells, creating what CERo refers to as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells (“CER-T”). CERo believes the differentiated activity of CER-T cells will afford them greater therapeutic application than currently approved chimeric antigen receptor (“CAR-T”) cell therapy, as the use of CER-T may potentially span both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. CERo anticipates initiating clinical trials for its lead product candidate, CER-1236, in 2025 for hematological malignancies.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains statements that are forward-looking and as such are not historical facts. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding the financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations of CERo the timing and completion of the reverse stock split, and the acceptance and implementation of its proposed plan of compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this communication, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. When CERo discusses its strategies or plans, it is making projections, forecasts or forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to, CERo’s management.





Actual results could differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements in this communication. Certain risks that could cause actual results to differ are set forth in CERo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on April 2, 2024, and the documents incorporated by reference therein. The risks described in CERo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all such risk factors, nor can CERo assess the impact of all such risk factors on its business, or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements made by CERo or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. CERo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







