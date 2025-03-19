CERo Therapeutics Announces Manufacturing Agreement with UC Davis Ahead of Phase 1 Clinical Trial for AML

CERo Therapeutics partners with UC Davis for CER-1236 manufacturing, progressing towards Phase 1 clinical trial in AML.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is advancing its position in the immunotherapy sector as it prepares for the launch of its Phase 1 clinical trial for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company has entered into a manufacturing agreement with the University of California Davis to produce its lead product candidate, CER-1236, with plans to begin patient dosing in the first half of 2025. CEO Chris Ehrlich emphasized the importance of precise manufacturing for successful clinical trials and expressed confidence in UC Davis's capabilities. CERo specializes in engineered T cell therapeutics that aim to enhance cancer treatment by integrating phagocytic mechanisms to target tumors, potentially broadening the application of their therapies beyond current CAR-T cell treatments. The company is optimistic about the future of its innovative cellular immunotherapy platform.

Company is on track to initiate its Phase 1 clinical trial for CER-1236 in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in the first half of 2025.

Agreement with the University of California Davis for the manufacturing of CER-1236, leveraging the institution's strong reputation in clinical trial execution.

Innovative technology with the development of Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells (CER-T), which has potential advantages over existing CAR-T therapies.

Reliance on forward-looking statements could create skepticism among investors, as they are inherently uncertain and not guarantees of future performance.



The mention of potential risks in future operations and clinical trials may raise concerns about the company's ability to navigate challenges in the biotech field.



Delayed timelines or compliance issues related to Nasdaq listing standards could negatively impact investor confidence and stock performance.

What is CERo Therapeutics' new clinical trial for AML?

CERo Therapeutics is launching a Phase 1 clinical trial for its product candidate CER-1236 to treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

When will the first patient be dosed in the trial?

The company anticipates dosing the first patient in the Phase 1 trial in the first half of 2025.

What is the significance of the agreement with UC Davis?

The agreement with UC Davis is crucial for the manufacturing of CER-1236, which is needed for the upcoming clinical trial.

How does CERo's technology differ from CAR-T therapy?

CERo's CER-T cells aim to provide greater therapeutic applications, potentially treating both hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

What does CERo's forward-looking statement highlight?

CERo's forward-looking statements emphasize the uncertainties and risks involved in their business strategy and clinical trial timelines.

Company continues to improve its market position as it nears launch of its Phase 1 clinical trial in AML









SOUTH SAN FRANSCISCO, Calif., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CERO) (“CERo” or the “Company”) an innovative immunotherapy company seeking to advance the next generation of engineered T cell therapeutics that employ phagocytic mechanisms, announces an agreement with the University of California Davis for the manufacturing of CER-1236 to be used in the Company’s upcoming Phase 1 clinical trial for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The Company believes it is on track for dosing the first patient in the first half of 2025.





CEO Chris Ehrlich commented, “The precision and compliance in manufacturing is critical to successful development and execution of clinical trials and UC Davis is a leading institution with an impeccable reputation in this area. The manufacturing of product is among the final steps necessary to have completed prior to patient dosing, and we are looking forward to continuing to drive the process forward.”







About CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.







CERo is an innovative immunotherapy company advancing the development of next generation engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its proprietary approach to T cell engineering, which enables it to integrate certain desirable characteristics of both innate and adaptive immunity into a single therapeutic construct, is designed to engage the body’s full immune repertoire to achieve optimized cancer therapy. This novel cellular immunotherapy platform is expected to redirect patient-derived T cells to eliminate tumors by building in engulfment pathways that employ phagocytic mechanisms to destroy cancer cells, creating what CERo refers to as Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cells (“CER-T”). CERo believes the differentiated activity of CER-T cells will afford them greater therapeutic application than currently approved chimeric antigen receptor (“CAR-T”) cell therapy, as the use of CER-T may potentially span both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. CERo anticipates initiating clinical trials for its lead product candidate, CER-1236, in 2025 for hematological malignancies.







Forward-Looking Statements







This communication contains statements that are forward-looking and as such are not historical facts. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding the financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations of CERo the timing and completion of the reverse stock split, and the acceptance and implementation of its proposed plan of compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this communication, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. When CERo discusses its strategies or plans, it is making projections, forecasts or forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to, CERo’s management.





Actual results could differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements in this communication. Certain risks that could cause actual results to differ are set forth in CERo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on April 2, 2024, and the documents incorporated by reference therein. The risks described in CERo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all such risk factors, nor can CERo assess the impact of all such risk factors on its business, or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements made by CERo or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. CERo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Contact:







Chris Ehrlich





Chief Executive Officer









chris@cero.bio











Investors:







CORE IR







investors@cero.bio





