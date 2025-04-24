$CERO stock is up 31% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CERO stock has now risen 31% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $76,771,876 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CERO:
$CERO Insider Trading Activity
$CERO insiders have traded $CERO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CERO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BIOVENTURES OPPORTUNITIES GP I, LLC YK has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,615,614 shares for an estimated $783,826.
$CERO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $CERO stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARCH VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC added 7,949,265 shares (+550.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $476,955
- AVANTAX PLANNING PARTNERS, INC. removed 1,335,278 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,116
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 333,442 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,006
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 157,445 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,446
- CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P. added 155,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,300
- SELKIRK MANAGEMENT LLC removed 119,830 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,189
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 79,562 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,773
