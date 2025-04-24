$CERO stock is up 31% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CERO stock has now risen 31% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $76,771,876 of trading volume.

$CERO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CERO:

$CERO insiders have traded $CERO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CERO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BIOVENTURES OPPORTUNITIES GP I, LLC YK has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,615,614 shares for an estimated $783,826.

$CERO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $CERO stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

