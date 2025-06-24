CERO Jumps As No Dose-Limiting Toxicities Reported In First Patient Of Phase 1 Trial For CER-1236

(RTTNews) - CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERO) announced that the first patient in its Phase 1 trial evaluating CER-1236 for acute myeloid leukemia or AML has completed the dose-limiting toxicity or DLT observation period with no reported DLTs.

The Phase 1/1b study, titled "CertainT-1," is a first-in-human, multi-center, open-label trial designed to assess the safety and preliminary efficacy of CER-1236, a novel autologous Chimeric Engulfment Receptor T cell or CER-T therapy targeting TIM4L.

The trial is enrolling patients with relapsed/refractory AML, AML in remission with measurable residual disease, or newly diagnosed AML or MDS with TP53 mutations.

The first patient completed the planned 28-day DLT observation window following infusion of CER-1236 without experiencing any dose-limiting toxicities.

A second patient has consented and is expected to begin treatment shortly.

CER-1236 is the first clinical-stage product from CERo's proprietary CER-T platform, which integrates phagocytic or engulfment mechanisms with adaptive T cell targeting to potentially enhance tumor clearance and immune activation beyond conventional CAR-T therapies.

CMO Robert Sikorski stated that the successful manufacturing and safe infusion of CER-1236 in an AML patient is a key milestone for the program.

CEO Chris Ehrlich added that the company plans to initiate a second trial of CER-1236 in solid tumors later this year.

The study's primary endpoints include safety measures such as the incidence of adverse events and DLTs, as well as preliminary efficacy indicators like overall response rate and measurable residual disease. Pharmacokinetic data are being collected as secondary endpoints.

CERo is advancing CER-1236 as a first-in-class therapeutic targeting a previously unexplored pathway, aiming to offer a differentiated approach to cancer immunotherapy through its next-generation T cell engineering platform.

Currently, CERO is trading at $9.80, up by 20.10 percent on the Nasdaq.

