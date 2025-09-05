CERo: FDA Grants Fast Track Designation To CER-1236

(RTTNews) - CERo Therapeutics (CERO) announced that the FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to the company's lead investigational compound, CER-1236 for Acute Myeloid Leukemia. This is in addition to the existing Orphan Drug Designation for the compound.

The first-in-human, multi-center, open label, Phase 1/1b study, currently underway, is designed to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of CER-1236 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia that is either relapsed/refractory, or in remission with measurable residual disease, or newly diagnosed patients with TP53 mutated MDS/AML or AML.

