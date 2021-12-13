Cerner's (NASDAQ:CERN) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Cerner Corporation's (NASDAQ:CERN) dividend will be increasing to US$0.27 on 11th of January. This makes the dividend yield 1.3%, which is above the industry average.

Cerner's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Cerner's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 43.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 36% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Cerner Is Still Building Its Track Record

NasdaqGS:CERN Historic Dividend December 13th 2021

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. Since 2018, the first annual payment was US$0.72, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$1.08. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

Cerner May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Cerner hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

Our Thoughts On Cerner's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think Cerner is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Cerner that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

