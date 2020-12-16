Markets
Cerner To Acquire Kantar Health For $375 Mln In Cash - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Cerner Corp. (CERN) said Wednesday that it agreed to acquire Kantar Health, a division of Kantar Group, for $375 million in cash. The merger will create leading data insights and clinical research platform.

Kantar Health is a data, analytics and real-world evidence and commercial research consultancy serving the life science industry.

Cerner expects to close the deal in the first half of 2021, subject to regulatory approval, employee consultations and other conditions. It is not expected to have a material impact on Cerner's earnings in 2021.

