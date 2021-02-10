Markets
Cerner Q4 Results Beat Street View

(RTTNews) - Cerner Corp. (CERN) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $141.5 million or $0.46 per share, down from $154.3 million or $0.49 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.78, up from $0.75 per share last year.

Revenues dropped to $1.40 billion from $1.44 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.78 per share on revenues of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects revenues of $1.37 billion to $1.42 billion and adjusted earnings of $0.72 to $0.76 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $0.76 per share on revenues of $1.41 billion.

For the full year 2021, Cerner expects revenues of $5.75 billion to $5.95 billion and adjusted earnings of $3.10 to $3.20 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $3.22 per share on revenues of $5.73 billion.

