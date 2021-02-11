Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Just Released Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 5.2% to US$75.90 in the week after its latest yearly results. Revenues of US$5.5b were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$2.52, missing estimates by 3.9%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:CERN Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Cerner from 20 analysts is for revenues of US$5.74b in 2021 which, if met, would be a satisfactory 4.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to accumulate 3.3% to US$2.63. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$5.73b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.58 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$81.38, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cerner at US$89.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$64.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 4.2%, in line with its 5.0% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 19% per year. So although Cerner is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$81.38, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Cerner. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Cerner analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Cerner that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.