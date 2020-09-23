Dividends
Cerner Corporation (CERN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

Cerner Corporation (CERN) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CERN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CERN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $68.63, the dividend yield is 1.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CERN was $68.63, representing a -15.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.90 and a 29.3% increase over the 52 week low of $53.08.

CERN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Infosys Limited (INFY). CERN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.66. Zacks Investment Research reports CERN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.65%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CERN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CERN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CERN as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ONEV with an increase of 10.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CERN at 0.72%.

