Cerner Corporation (CERN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 25, 2021

Cerner Corporation (CERN) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CERN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CERN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $78.14, the dividend yield is 1.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CERN was $78.14, representing a -7.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.20 and a 18.79% increase over the 52 week low of $65.78.

CERN is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as CVS Health Corporation (CVS) and Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV). CERN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.62. Zacks Investment Research reports CERN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.04%, compared to an industry average of 13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CERN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CERN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CERN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (CERN)

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (CERN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSJ with an increase of 2.29% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CERN at 4.78%.

