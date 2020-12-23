Cerner Corporation (CERN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2020

Cerner Corporation (CERN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CERN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 22.22% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $77.38, the dividend yield is 1.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CERN was $77.38, representing a -4.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.90 and a 45.78% increase over the 52 week low of $53.08.

CERN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) and Fiserv, Inc. (FISV). CERN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.56. Zacks Investment Research reports CERN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.65%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CERN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CERN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CERN as a top-10 holding:

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC)

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (GOAT)

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EDOC with an increase of 25.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CERN at 3.8%.

