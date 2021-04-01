Cerner Corporation (CERN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 05, 2021

Cerner Corporation (CERN) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CERN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 22.22% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CERN was $71.88, representing a -14.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $84.20 and a 20.59% increase over the 52 week low of $59.61.

CERN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) and Fiserv, Inc. (FISV). CERN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.53. Zacks Investment Research reports CERN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.8%, compared to an industry average of 12.2%.

