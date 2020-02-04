Cerner Corp Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cerner Corp (CERN) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $154.33 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $131.32 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cerner Corp reported adjusted earnings of $237.18 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $1.44 billion from $1.37 billion last year.

Cerner Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $237.18 Mln. vs. $208.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.63 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q4): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.37 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.69 and $0.71 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.415 - $1.465 Bln

