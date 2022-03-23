Cerner (CERN) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

Cerner (CERN) closed at $93.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the health care information technology company had gained 1.98% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 6.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cerner as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.89, up 17.11% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.46 billion, up 5.48% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.67 per share and revenue of $6.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.55% and +5.08%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cerner. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower. Cerner is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cerner has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.53 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.2, so we one might conclude that Cerner is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, CERN's PEG ratio is currently 2. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Info Systems industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.