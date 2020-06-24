Cerner (CERN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cerner Corp. (Symbol: CERN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.56, changing hands as low as $69.29 per share. Cerner Corp. shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CERN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CERN's low point in its 52 week range is $53.08 per share, with $80.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.24. The CERN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

