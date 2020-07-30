Cerner (CERN) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss

Cerner Corporation CERN reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents by 3.3%. However, the bottom line declined 4.5% from the prior-year quarter.



The company reported revenues of $1.33 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%. Moreover, the top line declined 7% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues by Geography

Per management, U.S. revenues grossed $1.17 billion, down 8% from the prior-year quarter.



Non-U.S. revenues fell 2% to $162 million from the year-ago quarter.

Bookings

In the reported quarter, the company’s bookings totaled $1.34 billion, down 6.3% from the year-ago quarter. However, the metric came in more than $100 million above the higher end of the company’s guided range courtesy of robust levels of bookings in Managed services in the quarter under review.

Segmental Performance

Licensed software revenues fell 22.8% to $152.2 million, as a decline in traditional license software offset strong growth in SaaS offerings.



Technology resale revenues were $42.1 million, down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.



Revenues from Subscriptions were $92.1 million, up 2.5% year over year.



Professional services’ revenues totaled $461.1 million, down 4.9% from the prior-year quarter number. The downside can be attributed to impact of the pandemic on project activity, lower third-party services, and the termination of the large RevWorks agreement.



Revenues at the Managed services unit amounted to $307.2 million, up 3.2% from the prior-year quarter.



Support and maintenance revenues were $274 million, down 0.9% year over year.



Reimbursed travel revenues amounted to $1.7 million, reflecting year-over-year decline of 92.8%. This was owing to travel restrictions that were in place in toward the end of first-quarter 2020.

Margins

In the quarter under review, gross profit was $1.12 billion, down 3.8% year over year. Gross margin was 84.1%, up 290 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis.



General and administrative expenses decreased 10.3% to $134.3 million. Further, software development expenses fell 1.2% to $185.3 million.



Adjusted operating income totaled $245.3 million, down 4.8% from the prior-year quarter. Adjusted operating margin expanded 40 bps to 18.4% during the reported quarter.

Q3 Guidance

For third-quarter 2020, Cerner expects revenues between $1.35 billion and $1.40 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $1.39 billion.



For third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share is projected between 70 cents and 74 cents. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 71 cents.



New business bookings for third-quarter 2020 are estimated between $1.35 billion and $1.55 billion.



For full-year 2020, the company anticipates revenues in the range of $5.45-$5.55 billion (down from the previously guided range of $5.55-$5.70 billion).



For the full year, adjusted earnings per share are expected between $2.80 and $2.88 (narrowed from the prior guided band of $2.78-$2.90).

Wrapping Up

Cerner exited the second quarter on a mixed note. The company continues to witness strong contributions from key areas like Population Health, Revenue Cycle and IT Works. Further, gains in Subscriptions and Managed Services units buoy optimism. Margin expansion is also a positive.



The company benefited from electronic health record (EHR), electronic patient record (EPR) or electronic medical record (EMR) platforms that provide patient care in acute inpatient and outpatient settings.



Meanwhile, bookings witnessed a noticeable decline in the quarter under review. The company also saw a decline in revenues across Licensed software, Technology resale, Professional services and Reimbursed travel segments. Moreover, international revenues witnessed a decline in the quarter. Further, competition in the global MedTech space remains a concern.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Cerner carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

