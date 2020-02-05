Cerner (CERN) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q4

Cerner Corporation CERN reported fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents by 1.4%. The bottom line also improved from the prior-year quarter figure by 19%.



The company reported revenues of $1.44 billion, which improved 5.6% year over year and outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%.



Revenues by Geography



Per management, U.S. revenues grossed $1.28 billion, up 6% from the prior-year quarter.



Non-U.S. revenues increased 3% to $166 million from the year-ago quarter.



Bookings



In the reported quarter, the company’s bookings totaled $1.67 billion, down 15.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Segmental Performance



Licensed software revenues improved 4.8% to $174.5 million, driven by strong growth in SaaS offerings.



Technology resale revenues were $60.4 million, up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.



Revenues from Subscriptions grossed $92.8 million, up 6.6% year over year.



Professional services’ revenues totaled $509.3 million, up 9.3% from the prior-year quarter number, on the back of solid growth in implementation services.



Revenues at the Managed services unit amounted to $309.4 million, up 3.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Support and maintenance revenues were $273.9 million, down 1% year over year.



Reimbursed travel revenues amounted to $21.9 million, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 8.9%.

Margins



In the quarter under review, gross profit summed $1.16 billion, up 3.2% year over year. Gross margin was 80.8%, down 180 bps on a year-over-year basis.



General and administrative expenses increased 23.6% to $122.3 million. Further, software development expenses rose 3.7% to $188.2 million.



Adjusted operating margin expanded 160 bps to 20.3% during the reported quarter.



2020 Guidance



For the first quarter of 2020, Cerner expects revenues between $1.42 billion and $1.47 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $1.43 billion, within management’s guided range.



For the first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share is projected between 69 cents and 71 cents.



New business bookings for first-quarter 2020 are estimated between $1.10 billion and $1.30 billion.



For the full-year 2020, the company anticipates revenues in the range of $5.72-$5.98 billion.



For the full year, adjusted earnings per share are expected between $3.09 and $3.19. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at $3.14, lies within the company’s guided range.



Wrapping Up



Cerner exited the fourth quarter on a strong note. The company continues to witness strong contributions from key areas like Population Health, Revenue Cycle and IT Works. Further, gains in Licensed software, Technology resale, Professional and Managed Services units buoy optimism. International revenues also moved up in the quarter.



The company benefited from electronic health record (EHR), electronic patient record (EPR) or electronic medical record (EMR) platforms that provide patient care in acute inpatient and outpatient settings.



Meanwhile, bookings witnessed a noticeable decline in the quarter under review. Contraction in operating margins remains a concern. Furthermore, competition in the global MedTech space is a woe.



Zacks Rank



Currently, Cerner carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks which reported solid results this earning season are Stryker Corporation SYK, Accuray Incorporated ARAY and AmerisourceBergen Corporation ABC.

