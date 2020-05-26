Cerner and Hospital IQ Partner to Boost Clinical Awareness

Cerner Corporation CERN recently collaborated with Hospital IQ, which is an intelligent automation company, to lend support to health systems with predictive analytics in order to boost clinical and operational awareness. With this partnership, Cerner is likely to bolster its already robust healthcare information technology (HCIT) footprint further.



Notably, Cerner is one of the largest pure-play HCIT companies and its wide presence, large reference-able client base and composite array of solutions make it an ideal candidate for investors seeking an exposure to the HCIT industry.



Significance of the Collaboration



The primary objective of this collaboration is to offer health systems with near real-time analytics and predictive capabilities to estimate and predict patient needs, thereby helping them in preparing better to coordinate resources across the hospital, emergency department and surgery rooms.



Health system operators, administrators and clinical leaders can improve foresight and knowledge of their operations for staff to take specific actions that can boost the delivery of care.





Interestingly, Cerner and Hospital IQ anticipate to work together to expand situational awareness throughout the health system. The combination of Hospital IQ’s Perioperative solution and Cerner’s data and analytics will enable health systems to effectively meet surgical demands and decide on resource allocation.



Another Collaboration



Cerner and Intermountain Healthcare, which is an integrated, not-for-profit health system, made an announcement of a multi-year expansion in February. The expansion reinforces both the organizations’ long-standing commitment toward improvement of the safety, quality and experience of health care for patients and caregivers.



Market Prospects



Per a report by Allied Market Research, global healthcare IT market (HCIT) is expected to reach $297 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period of 2016-2022. Rise in demand for quality healthcare services and solutions along with patient safety and care, proactive supportive government initiatives and increase in acceptance of mHealth and telehealth practices are factors driving the market. Further, growing adoption of smartphones and patient-doctor convenience are also contributing to the market’s growth.



