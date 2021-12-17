Cerner Adds 11% On News Of Acquisition Talks

(RTTNews) - Shares of health care information technology solutions provider Cerner Corporation (CERN) are up more than 11% Friday morning.

As per media reports, tech giant Oracle is in talks to buy Cerner in a deal worth about $30 billion.

The news was first reported by Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

CERN is at $88.99. It has traded in the range of $67.96- $92.34 in the last one year.

