Markets
CERN

Cerner Adds 11% On News Of Acquisition Talks

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of health care information technology solutions provider Cerner Corporation (CERN) are up more than 11% Friday morning.

As per media reports, tech giant Oracle is in talks to buy Cerner in a deal worth about $30 billion.

The news was first reported by Wall Street Journal on Thursday.

CERN is at $88.99. It has traded in the range of $67.96- $92.34 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CERN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular