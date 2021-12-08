CERN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cerner Corp. (Symbol: CERN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $75.26, changing hands as high as $75.58 per share. Cerner Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CERN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CERN's low point in its 52 week range is $67.96 per share, with $84.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.19. The CERN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.