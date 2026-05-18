Cerity Partners Dumps $10.6M Worth of Climate ETF -- What Investors Should Know

Key Points

Cerity Partners OCIO sold 151,235 shares of PABU during Q1 2026, with an estimated transaction value of $10.6 million.

Cerity's quarter-end position value in PABU declined by $11.9 million, reflecting both the trading activity and market price changes during the period.

After the sale, Cerity's remaining 135,315-share stake was valued at $9.0 million -- or just 0.5% of the fund's total assets under management (AUM) -- placing PABU outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC reduced its stake in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate Optimized MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) by 151,235 shares during Q1 2026 -- an estimated $10.6 million transaction based on the quarter's average share price. At quarter-end, the remaining position was valued at $9.0 million.

What else to know

Following the sale, PABU accounted for approximately 0.5% of Cerity Partners OCIO's 13F reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: VOO: $273.6 million (16.4% of AUM) NYSE: XLK: $224.8 million (13.5% of AUM) NASDAQ: IEF: $180.3 million (10.8% of AUM) NYSE: BWX: $155.6 million (9.3% of AUM) NYSE: SCHP: $150.3 million (9.0% of AUM)

As of May 15, 2026, PABU shares were trading at $77.15, up about 20% over the past year -- trailing the S&P 500 by roughly 4 percentage points, while also underperforming its Large Growth category benchmark by roughly 9 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.3 billion Expense ratio 0.10% Dividend yield 0.93% 1-year return (as of 5/18/26) 19.90%

ETF snapshot

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate Optimized MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is a passively managed ETF designed for investors seeking broad U.S. equity exposure while aligning their portfolios with climate transition goals.

Seeks to track the MSCI USA Climate Paris Aligned Index, targeting U.S. large- and mid-cap equities consistent with the Paris Agreement's decarbonization objectives.

Underweights companies with high carbon exposure and increases weightings in firms positioned to benefit from the shift to a low-carbon economy.

Carries a low 0.10% expense ratio, making it a cost-efficient option for ESG-focused investors.

What this transaction means for investors

On its face, this looks like straightforward portfolio housekeeping. Cerity Partners’ top five holdings -- spanning U.S. equities, tech sector funds, and multiple flavors of Treasury bonds -- make clear this is a broadly diversified, multi-asset-type portfolio. PABU wasn’t a core position here; even before the sale, it accounted for just over 1% of the fund's AUM. Trimming PABU to a 0.5% allocation is more likely a routine rebalancing move than any kind of broad commentary on climate-focused investing.

PABU has had a solid year, gaining roughly 20% -- but it has trailed both the S&P 500 and its Large Growth benchmark by a meaningful margin. For an institutional manager keeping a close eye on performance relative to benchmarks, that kind of underperformance can be enough to justify reducing a position, especially one that didn’t appear to be (based on its smaller size) a high-conviction holding to begin with.

For retail investors curious about climate-aligned ETFs, the broader ESG and Paris-aligned space has seen growing institutional adoption in recent years, though near-term performance versus traditional indexes has been a persistent headwind. Funds like PABU offer an accessible, low-cost way to tilt a portfolio toward companies preparing for the energy transition. At a 0.10% expense ratio, the fund is reasonably priced for what it offers -- but investors should weigh that mission-alignment against the possibility of short-term relative underperformance in a market still dominated by high-growth tech names.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.s. Tips ETF and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.