Cerillion (LSE:CER) Price Target Increased by 6.03% to 1,495.15

The average one-year price target for Cerillion (LSE:CER) has been revised to 1,495.15 / share. This is an increase of 6.03% from the prior estimate of 1,410.15 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,318.05 to a high of 1,758.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.75% from the latest reported closing price of 1,350.00 / share.

Cerillion Maintains 0.73% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.73%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cerillion. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CER is 0.02%, a decrease of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.38% to 27K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSEAX - SIIT Screened World Equity Ex-US Fund - holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFM Multi-Manager Series Trust - PFM Multi-Manager International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 61.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CER by 44.28% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 9.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CER by 11.49% over the last quarter.

