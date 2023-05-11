Ceridian HCM Holding (TSE:CDAY) Price Target Decreased by 10.17% to 104.23

The average one-year price target for Ceridian HCM Holding (TSE:CDAY) has been revised to 104.23 / share. This is an decrease of 10.17% from the prior estimate of 116.03 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 87.69 to a high of 133.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.08% from the latest reported closing price of 78.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 937 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ceridian HCM Holding. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 4.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDAY is 0.18%, an increase of 2.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.69% to 202,033K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 21,692K shares representing 13.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,418K shares, representing an increase of 15.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 32.76% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 18,470K shares representing 11.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,501K shares, representing a decrease of 16.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 6.34% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,377K shares representing 9.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,475K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 4.93% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 11,436K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,161K shares, representing an increase of 19.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 46.80% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,927K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,279K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 4.37% over the last quarter.

