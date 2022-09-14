Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) investors are sitting on a loss of 44% if they invested a year ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) share price up 28% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. In fact the stock is down 44% in the last year, well below the market return.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Ceridian HCM Holding isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Ceridian HCM Holding increased its revenue by 24%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Meanwhile, the share price is down 44% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:CDAY Earnings and Revenue Growth September 14th 2022

Ceridian HCM Holding is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Ceridian HCM Holding stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Ceridian HCM Holding shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 44%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 16%, likely weighing on the stock. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 5% per year over three years. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Ceridian HCM Holding is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

