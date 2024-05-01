Ceridian Hcm (CDAY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ceridian Hcm (NYSE: CDAY)

Q1 2024 Earnings Call

, 8:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Matt Wells

Good morning and thank you for joining. Welcome to the Dayforce fourth-quarter 2023earnings conference call I'm Matt Wells, head of investor relations. On the call today, we have our CEO, David Osset, and our CFO, Jeremy Johnson. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode, and a question-and-answer session will follow our opening remarks.

Now, before I hand the call over to David, I want to remind everyone, our commentary may include forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause Dayforce's results to differ materially from historical experience or present expectations. A description of some of these risks and uncertainties can be found in the reports we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as the cautionary statements in our filings. Additionally, over the course of this call, we'll reference non-GAAP measures to describe our performance.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ceridian Hcm right now?

Before you buy stock in Ceridian Hcm, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ceridian Hcm wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 30, 2024

Please review our earnings press release and filings with the SEC for our rationale behind the use of non-GAAP measures and for a full reconciliation of these GAAP to non-GAAP metrics. These documents, in addition to a replay of this call, will be available on the Dayforce investor relations website. And with that, I'd like to turn the call over to David.

David Ossip -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Jeremy, and thank you, all, for joining us. Next to me, I have Steve, who will review customer market highlights; Joe, who will highlight platform innovation; and then, we'll hand the call back to Jeremy to provide details to our first-quarter performance and updated full-year outlook. In the first quarter, I'm pleased to report another strong quarter for Dayforce. We grew both revenue and profit materially, and we exceeded guidance across all key revenue and profitability metrics. Dayforce recurring revenue of 337 million was up 24% including float and 23% excluding float, and total revenue of 431.5 million increased 16%.

On the profitability side, GAAP gross profit was 205 million, up 28% from last year; cloud recurring gross margin was 79% at 170 basis points versus last year; and adjusted cloud recurring gross margin was 80%, up 130 basis points versus last year. Adjusted EBITDA was 130 million, up 23%, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.1%, up 170 basis points versus last year. We remain confident in the business with strong momentum across sales, product, and operations, and we have raised our guidance across all key metrics. As we look at the rest of the year and well beyond it, the HCM market opportunity is very large and continues to expand. Estimates of global HCM and managed payroll spending are currently in the $50 billion to $60 billion range and growing at over 10% annually based on a Dayforce's analysis of IDC data. This continues to be a resilient and durable marker of growth.

Dayforce is well positioned to capitalize on this opportunity in front of us. As organizations of all sizes across the world need to be more productive and to optimize their technology and processes, leaders need to create quantifiable value for their organizations and better experiences for their people with the platforms they choose, and Dayforce meets that demand by providing simplicity at scale. Simplicity at scale is at the core of our product innovation, particularly as we accelerate with our AI capabilities with Dayforce Co-Pilot for both our customers and inside our organization. As we've discussed, our approach to AI is built on our foundation of trusted compliance and a single source of data. We launched the charter version of Dayforce Co-Pilot, and have seen our initial customers and their employees utilize Co-Pilot as an AI teammate to help supercharge productivity.

We believe there are numerous use cases across our customer base to help them gain a competitive advantage by using Dayforce Co-Pilot. Internally, it's been very exciting to see how Co-Pilot has significantly enhanced the Dayforce experience within our own Dayforce environment, answering questions and surfacing critical company content to help our Daymakers be more productive every day. Joe will share more on our progress shortly, but I'm very encouraged with our pace of innovation. Finally, I'm happy to announce the appointment of our new chief people officer, Amy, who joined Dayforce and our leadership team this week.

Amy brings extensive experience, driving business growth through talent training and development, workforce engagement and exclusivity, and operational efficiencies. Welcome to the team, Amy. In summary, we had a strong start to 2024, and I remain excited for the year ahead. I would like to thank our strong community, our customers, partners, and Daymakers.

I'll now pass the call to Steve to discuss customer and market highlights. Steve, over to you.

Steve Holdridge -- President, Customer and Revenue Operations

Thanks, David. In Q1, we delivered balanced and consistent growth across customer acquisition, activation, expansion, and retention. We had strong results for sales kick-offs and go-lives. We ended the quarter with Dayforce recurring revenue per customer up 19% year over year, and we now have 6,575 customers live on the Dayforce platform.

From a sales perspective, we continue to see strong demand for Dayforce across the globe and saw an acceleration of competitive wins in our mid-market segment as a complement to the continued expansion in our enterprise segments we've talked about before. Sales pipeline remains healthy, and we see steady demand for the Dayforce full-suite platform in all regions. Our partner ecosystem momentum continued into Q1, with SI-led sales growth up 35% year over year. We continued to demonstrate the strength of our overall day force platform, attaching full suite to nearly 50% of new sales bookings. We also saw continued performance across our customer base sales motion, with customer add-on sales comprising nearly 40% of total bookings, including significant growth in our talent intelligence suite. And on Dayforce Wallet, we saw healthy traction with over 1,200 customers live and 1,960 new customers added in total.

Average wallet registration rates continue to trend positively, remaining above 65%, and we continue with healthy wallet usage of about 25 times per month. We also launched two new revenue-generating features to wallet in the first-quarter: instant transfer, which allows users to move money off the card instantly using credit rails for a fee; and cash app transfer, which allows users to move money to cash apps and provides Dayforce with the interchange revenue. We received positive news out of the Government of Canada, which secured additional budget to progress the payroll modernization project. We expect to see continued investment in the program and expanded opportunity for Dayforce and our partners, with potential acceleration of related revenues in 2025. Now, turning to key sales wins from across the globe in Q1.

A large Canadian grocer is expanding its existing Dayforce partnership with the addition of Dayforce Talent to support more than 100,000 employees. A U.S. energy company with 17,000 employees has selected Dayforce for payroll and workforce management. One of the world's leading independent insurance brokers has chosen the full Dayforce suite for 9,300 employees in 29 countries. Western Digital Technologies, a global provider of disk drives and flash memories, is expanding its existing partnership with Dayforce by adding managed payroll for 8,000 employees in the U.S. Carhartt selected Dayforce as its global people platform for 3,500 employees across seven countries.

One of the top 10 dental support organizations in the U.S. selected Dayforce as a strategic partner to support 5,000 employees. Some of the key Q1 customer go-lives included an international real estate developer and property manager launched Dayforce Managed Payroll, Managed Benefits, Time and Attendance to 22,000 U.S. employees.

A global manufacturing and retail organization with 65,000 employees across 56 countries extended its Dayforce use to include its Malaysian operations. Windstream Holdings went live with the full Dayforce suite for 9,500 employees across the U.S. and Canada. A global analytics professional services company with over 35,000 employees in 40 countries expanded its Dayforce use to 6000 U.K. employees.

And a California grocery chain with 18,000 employees in 170 locations went live with Dayforce Managed Pay, Time, Attendance, and Advanced Scheduling. With that, I'm now pleased to hand off to my innovation partner, Joe Korngiebel, our chief product and technology officer. Joe, over to you.

Joe Korngiebel -- Chief Technology Officer

Thank you, Steve. We had a fast and exciting start to 2024 in terms of product innovation. As you heard from David, with the launch of Dayforce Co-Pilot to our charter customers at the beginning of the year, our new generative AI teammate for the boundless workforce is empowering our customers, their employees, and also our own employees here at Dayforce with new levels of productivity and efficiency. This cutting-edge innovation marks a significant milestone in our commitment to make work life better for our customers and their entire workforce. Dayforce Co-Pilot provides instant answers to common workforce questions from the data that is often buried within large employee handbooks, detailed benefits guides, and lengthy corporate FAQs.

Powered by our best-in-class data and per-customer large language model architecture, we are just beginning the innovation with Dayforce Co-Pilot. We are now expanding beyond our initial answering questions and summarizing data use cases into full-fledged task automation and content generation with generative AI, and it's all within the seamless, in-context Dayforce Co-Pilot user experience. As we iterate and continue this transformative journey, we extend our sincere gratitude to our early customers for their invaluable partnership and feedback. Together, we are truly shaping the future of work and setting a new standard of excellence in our industry. We are delivering Dayforce Co-Pilot as a new, simply priced add-on to our entire suite of HCM products. As you can tell, I'm excited about the value that our customers are starting to realize with Dayforce Co-Pilot and the massive impact that a single system that provides a single source of truth for their people data can have on their business.

In addition to these innovations with Dayforce Co-Pilot, we also delivered several key innovations to help our customers optimize their talent, manage compliance, drive productivity, and build great employee experiences. We delivered improved candidate and recruiting experiences within our talent products to enable faster and more efficient recruiting processes when they're needed most. We launched Dayforce Alumni Management, a new product that helps organizations maintain strong relationships with their past employees who can become boomerang talent or even refer new talent to a business. We enhanced our leading workforce management products to support companies that have multi-locations, multi-departments, in order to drive greater efficiencies through centralized and multi-week calendaring scheduling in a flash. And finally, on compliance, which is job one for us here at Dayforce, we added more than 160 global compliance updated -- updates just in the first quarter.

This includes enhanced year-end requirements, optimized reporting functionality, expanded data import capabilities, and complete updates to our tax rates to help our customers operate with confidence, a truly exciting start to the year for us and our customers. But now, let's talk financials. Over to you, Jeremy.

Jeremy Johnson -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Joe. We started 2024 strong, underpinned by healthy top-line growth and continued profitability improvements. As David said, we exceeded guidance across all key revenue and profitability metrics. We delivered Dayforce recurring revenue of 337.2 million, growing 24%.

And excluding float, Dayforce's recurring revenue grew 23%, underpinned by strong go-lives and healthy underlying customer trends. Total revenue of 431.5 million grew 16% on a GAAP basis and 17% on a constant-currency basis, highlighting the continued convergence of Dayforce's recurring revenue and total revenue growth rates as 78% of our total revenue is Dayforce recurring revenue. Powerpay recurring revenue was 26 million, growing 8% including float and 5% excluding float. On a GAAP basis, gross profit was 205 million, up 28%, and operating profit was 41 million, up 6%, including a full quarter of the amortization of the Ceridian trade name, which is, in G&A expenses, at approximately 21 million. Cloud recurring gross margin was 79%, up 170 basis points versus last year. And excluding float, our cloud recurring gross margin also continued to expand nicely, improving by 170 basis points year over year.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted cloud recurring gross margin was 80%, expanding 130 basis points year over year as the Dayforce platform continues to scale. We view adjusted cloud recurring gross margins as a key metric that shows how much we make from an average dollar of recurring revenue after customers go live on the platform. It's a great comparison to our HCM peers and market, and it excludes noncash items like depreciation, share-based compensation, as well as R&D-related costs. Adjusted EBITDA was 129.9 million, up 23%, or a 30.1% margin, expanding 170 basis points year over year and reflecting our continued improvement in gross profit margins and scale in adjusted G&A. From a cash flow perspective, operating cash flows were 9.1 million in Q1, 2 million lower than last year primarily due to higher trade receivables.

This was the result of timing specifically related to the change in our brand name, as some customer payment cycles were delayed as a result of our name change to Dayforce. We remain confident in our full-year cash flow targets of upper 50% conversion from full-year adjusted EBITDA to operating cash flow. As expected, eloomi revenue added approximately 100 basis points of growth to our Dayforce recurring revenue in the first quarter. Looking ahead, for the full year, we now expect Dayforce recurring revenue ex-float of 1.163 billion to 1.168 billion, or growth of 21% as reported and on a constant-currency basis; total revenue of 1.73 billion to 1.74 billion, or approximately 14 to 15% growth as reported and on a constant-currency basis; adjusted EBITDA of 484 million to 499 million, or 28% to 28.7% margin; and float revenue is now expected to be 183 million for the full year, reflecting fewer rate cuts than originally anticipated. For the second quarter, we expect Dayforce recurring revenue explode of 276 million to 279 million, or growth in the range of 19 to 21% as reported, or 20 to 21% on a constant-currency basis; total revenue of 414 million to 419 million, or growth of 13 to 15% as reported and on a constant-currency basis; and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 108 million to 113 million, or a 26.1 to 27% margin. Float revenue is expected to be 47 million for the second quarter.

As you recall, there are typically a handful of items that impact sequential growth between Q1 and Q2, including year-end print and filing revenue that drive Q1 higher but don't reoccur in Q2, and seasonal employee volumes that tend to fall off in Q2. This is reflected in our guidance. We have also updated the FX rate assumptions used for our guidance as the current spot rate of approximately 1.37 USD to CAD has worsened from the 1.33 level observed at the beginning of 2024. Before we go into Q&A, I want to remind investors and stakeholders that our financial reporting and accounting policies are underpinned by strong processes and procedures that undergo multiple layers of internal and external review. We stand behind our financial reporting and accounting policies, which have been carefully considered, reviewed, and audited, and transparently disclosed since becoming a public company in 2018. We encourage investors to review our financial statements, along with our pastearnings call transcripts, and press releases, for a comprehensive view of our financial profile, our accounting policies, and our viewpoint on key financial and operating metrics.

Thank you for your continued support and conviction in Dayforce. We are excited for the future. With that, we can begin the Q&A portion of our call.

Matt Wells

Thanks, Jeremy. I'd like to remind everyone to please keep their questions to one question and one follow-up. Our first question comes from Mark Marcon with Baird. Mark.

Mark Marcon -- Robert W. Baird and Company -- Analyst

Hey, good morning everybody. You know, I want to go -- I've got two questions. One, the -- the government of Canada, in their 2024 budget, they basically ended up committing 135 million Canadian to improve public service, human resources, and pay systems. That's up materially relative to the 52 million Canadian that they had allocated during the prior year.

And so, what I'm wondering is, you know, first of all, sounds like things are really progressing well. You had mentioned on the call that you don't anticipate seeing a major step-up until 2025. I know that there's some sensitivities in terms of what you can disclose, but it sounds like things are going really well. And I'm wondering if you can give us any additional perspective in terms of what the next milestones are, what we should be monitoring, because this is obviously a huge deal.

Steve Holdridge -- President, Customer and Revenue Operations

Yeah. Hey, Mark, this is Steve Holdridge. I'll take that, and anyone's welcome to jump in. Yeah.

As I said on the call, we view this as positive news, right? This is a statement of continued commitment. It is a budget expansion going into that. So, in terms of the macro, this further cements that. Keep in mind that this is a long-term program.

It's probably a minimum of two years before we even begin to see the first set of go-lives. A big chunk of this is to continue the funding from prior years. Another big chunk of it goes to the government in terms of their labor and infrastructure. And then, there's a bunch of partners we have with it.

But we do expect an uptick. A lot of it focused on the implementation and services sort of work. And then, in early 2025, we'll expect to be seeing some increases in employee volumes there. So, overall, positive but part of a long journey.

Mark Marcon -- Robert W. Baird and Company -- Analyst

Got it. And then, you -- as my follow-up, Dayforce Co-Pilot, David and Joe, you both sounded extremely excited about it. Joe, you mentioned that there's simplified pricing around it. I'm wondering, can you give us any sense with regards to the incremental pricing, and what the early customer feedback is, and how you expect that to translate, you know, to upsells to the existing client base?

Joe Korngiebel -- Chief Technology Officer

Mark. Good -- good to hear your voice and thank you for the question. Yeah, Co-Pilot is a foundational, really transformation in how people use people platform to be able to get answers and make more efficient and productive decisions for their employees. We started with an early design program where we brought customers in early to start to vet out how the value could be realized.

That early partnership work with our customers is transformed now into a charter program. We have our early customers leveraging it with their customers, uploading documents so they can see the answers that are oftentimes buried in different documents, as I mentioned, to be able to answer it. So, that really takes the workload off of your HR admins and your staff. It can really optimize the performance of your staff in terms of their ability to get answers done and get back to their job. For us, that is rolling out now. We'll then go from that to general availability in the second half of this year.

As I mentioned in my statements, we are simplifying the pricing. There's a lot in the industry going around about complex pricing and these type of generative AI tools. For us, it's an add-on to any of our products within our HCM suite. And so, if you just buy one product or buy our full suite, you can add that on to get the productivity boost. And our customers are giving us feedback, that's exactly what we're on.

We're already seeing, you know, within our prospective customers the same kind of interest. And it really moves us forward.

Mark Marcon -- Robert W. Baird and Company -- Analyst

If I could sneak one more in. Jeremy, did you build anything in terms of recurring for this?

Jeremy Johnson -- Chief Financial Officer

Mark, we -- at this point, probably not incrementally in. I think we've we're testing out the use cases. We're building this up with customer base and probably not incrementally at this point.

Mark Marcon -- Robert W. Baird and Company -- Analyst

Great. Thank you very much.

Matt Wells

Our next question comes from Kevin McVeigh from UBS. Kevin. Kevin, you may unmute your line. Kevin.

Kevin McVeigh -- UBS -- Analyst

Great. Thanks so much. Can you hear me?

Matt Wells

Yep.

Kevin McVeigh -- UBS -- Analyst

Hey, congratulations on the results. I think you'd referenced kind of the SI-led sales growth in the quarter was about 35%. Give us an update on where that is in terms of, you know, some of the transition from professional services -- on the professional services side to the SIs and that sales distribution channels going forward because that seems like a, you know, part of the story that's starting to kind of scale.

Steve Holdridge -- President, Customer and Revenue Operations

Yeah. And I think we've been consistent in that over the past few years, we've seen steady growth in that. We've also been very public that our strategy is to move to primarily in SI-led ecosystem. Even broader than SIs, right? Advisory partners, partners with PE.

We continue to see strength on that, both with the large global systems integrators, where we continue to see expansion, as well as a number of regional mid-market. We expect for the balance of the year, the growth in SIs to outpace even our growth of bookings, and we expect to see penetration across all markets. We have high penetrations in EMEA and APJ, where we haven't built up the sort of services capabilities. What's that allowed us in the U.S.

to do is focus our services on new and emerging products and really supporting SIs with technology and product-specific capability.

Kevin McVeigh -- UBS -- Analyst

It's very helpful. And then, just with the uptick in float, any change philosophically as to how we should think about just, you know, whether that gets redeployed or, you know, kind of just any impact, because obviously, that seems like somewhat unexpected given where rates are? But just remind us of how we're thinking about that incremental float benefit.

Jeremy Johnson -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Thanks, Kevin. It's obviously a nice surprise that, you know, floats going to stick around a little bit longer here. We will continue to look for opportunities to invest.

There are -- there's a significant amount of growth that we can go after. We've got a bunch that we can do on the product side of things. But at the same time, we know we have margin targets and free cash flow targets that we want to hit. So, you'll probably see us take a balanced approach here with the float.

Kevin McVeigh -- UBS -- Analyst

Thank you so much.

Matt Wells

Our next question comes from Raimo Lenschow from Barclays. Raimo?

Raimo Lenschow -- Barclays -- Analyst

Yeah. Can you hear me OK?

Matt Wells

Yep.

Raimo Lenschow -- Barclays -- Analyst

Good. Perfect. Hey, can I just double-click a little bit what you're seeing out there in the economy, like, in terms of interest on starting new projects? You obviously have a long list of new clients that you announced, which is really good to see. But what's the overall appetite in terms of thinking about the digital transformation in the HCM space, and how much is AI kind of a talking point? You kind of open doors for that one.

And then, I had one follow-up for Jeremy.

David Ossip -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Sure. Hey, Raimo, good to speak with you. Hey, Raimo, just check your math on your early report as well in terms of the guide, we actually pushed the full amount to the full year and not half of it. So, just a correction in your note.

In terms of your question, if we look at the actual pipeline, the pipeline levels remain very healthy and robust. What we're seeing in the industry is that there is a focus on increased automation. And the way that typically translates is that we would come in and we often see a simplification of 12 systems to about one. And as we simplify the environment for the client, it means that you have more automation, less integration, less manual effort, less manual errors, less FTEs, higher efficiencies.

And that messaging is resonating very well in today's economy. And I think it's reflected in the numbers and the accounts that Steve spoke about.

Raimo Lenschow -- Barclays -- Analyst

Good. Perfect. Thank you. And then, Jeremy, you talked a little bit about the -- that extra float revenue coming in there.

Can you talk a little bit about the -- some of the priorities that -- if you think about balancing it out, some of the priorities in terms of -- kind of maybe giving us more versus kind of investing more, like, where would that be? Thank you and congrats from me as well. And I'll look into that, David.

Jeremy Johnson -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Thanks, Raimo. I think, you know, when we talk about, getting incremental float dollars that either could flow right down to the bottom line or we can choose to reinvest those funds, there is, as I mentioned, kind of a lot of room to grow in this business. We're talking about our ability to go global.

We're talking about expanding across the HCM space and launching new products and investing in things like AI. So, I look at it really as how much do we put into sales, marketing to continue growth, and how much do we put into product and technology versus take into the bottom line. And I do think that our our opportunity is huge out there. As you heard us talk too, the HCM market is a really big one with a huge TAM that's growing nicely.

And we're really well positioned to go and capitalize on some of that. That's what I -- when I say we'll take a balanced approach, we'll definitely look at both taking and expanding, you know, margins, as well as continuing to invest in the growth opportunities that are out there.

Raimo Lenschow -- Barclays -- Analyst

OK. Perfect. Thank you. Well done.

Matt Wells

Our next question comes from Siti Panigrahi from Mizuho.

Siti Panigrahi -- Mizuho Securities -- Analyst

Thanks for taking my question. So, David, when I look at your peers' growth, they're just rating in your payroll space, but you continue to deliver 20%-plus or guide 20%-plus on your recurring Dayforce -- recurring ex-float. So, what gives you confidence that you will continue to deliver that kind of 20% kind of growth?

David Ossip -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Thanks, Siti. The first thing that I would point out is that if you look at the actual quarter, add-ons, which is adding the employer of record and the talent component was 40% of our sales. And if we look at full suite sales in the quarter, it was 50%.

So, when you look at Dayforce, we aren't a payroll company; we are an HCM company, which gives us a much more durable growth profile than others in the market that are more focused on the actual payers. And when we look at the breadth of our application and the depth of each of the different modules, you'll find that they are very competitive even with the stand-alone talent vendors out there. part of our growth as well is, as you know, we are cross segment whether it be the major market space, which goes up to about 1,000; the major markets -- sorry, the enterprise -- sorry, major markets goes from about 700 to about 1,000; a major market from about 1,000 to about 3,000. And then, we have enterprise from 3,000 to 12,000 and large enterprise above.

But the different segmentation gives us also the ability to emphasize differently based on the actual macro. And as well, we have a very strong global profile which also allows us to balance growth across different markets as the macro changes as well.

Siti Panigrahi -- Mizuho Securities -- Analyst

Thanks for the color. And the follow-up, when I look at your pipeline -- not pipeline, actually, the deals you closed since Q1 of 2022, large deals, you know, in terms of enterprise, you mentioned before that go-live should be around two years or so. How is the go-live trend right now in in terms of your confidence of those companies going like with those large deals? And how is that going to help drive that growth as well this year and next year?

David Ossip -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Well, Siti, as we've discussed before, the larger accounts give us more of a durable growth profile, as the implementations do stretch, typically, across different years. If we look at the large logistic company, as you know, a nice proportion of their population went live previously, and we are expecting additional waves to go live shortly. But again, it allows us to plan out the business very very carefully. And you see that reflected in the very tight revenue and EBITDA guides we give to the market.

It's a highly flammable business.

Siti Panigrahi -- Mizuho Securities -- Analyst

Great. Thank you.

Matt Wells

Our next question comes from Scott Berg with Needham. Scott, you may unmute your line. Maybe we can circle back on Scott. Next we'll go to Steve Enders from Citi.

Steve Enders -- Citi -- Analyst

OK. Great. Thanks for taking the questions here. I guess maybe just to start, I think you call it out mid-market win rates improving in the quarter.

Just, you know, I guess it would be helpful to get a little bit more clarity on, you know, what you view is driving that and then maybe just, you know, a little bit more detail on what you're seeing in terms of overall demand dynamics between mid-market and enterprise today.

Steve Holdridge -- President, Customer and Revenue Operations

Yeah. Hey, this is Steve. I'll take that, and anyone can jump in on that. So, you know, in the past, we've continued and you've seen some great wins upmarket in terms of the enterprise.

And we continue to see that. What we have seen is our ability to, one, be in more deals in mid-market. As we've increased the sales coverage, we've got more focus on our go-to market and continue to increase our win rate. We feel our suite fits 100%, and we tend to lead with the full suite there.

So, we're confident. And as David talked about our advantages, we have a balanced portfolio. We've seen some increase in mid-market, and we're continuing to drive large enterprise. And we think it's a combination of those that feed into our guidance and the predictability of the full-year revenue.

Steve Enders -- Citi -- Analyst

OK, great. That's helpful. And then, maybe for Jeremy, just in terms of, you know, thinking about, you know, profitability dynamics kind of through the year. And, you know, 2Q has some seasonality in there.

But I guess any kind of, like, change in investment cadence or anything else that you would kind of call out as we think about, you know, EBITDA flowing down through the year?

Jeremy Johnson -- Chief Financial Officer

I think -- and, hey, Steve, how you doing? I think, ultimately, we've -- you know, we beat in Q1, we had a really solid quarter from a profitability side of things. I think 2Q always tends to come down a little bit from a profitability side, but ultimately, we remain confident in the full year. And we flowed through that beat into our updated guidance. And I think our overall adjusted EBITDA, you know, targets of, you know, 28 to 28.6 or 28.7 to kind of midpoint 28.5 or just under that a really good target for us to hit and push us toward that 30% kind of mid-range target that we've set for 2025.

And I think it's a nice stopping point along the way. So, we're feeling pretty solid about that. And as I mentioned, it's -- it will take kind of a balanced approach here with -- as we get incremental float revenue here.

Steve Enders -- Citi -- Analyst

Yeah. Perfect. Thanks for taking the questions.

Matt Wells

Our next question comes from Dan Jester with BMO.

Dan Jester -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Great. Thanks for taking my question. Maybe, Jeremy, to you. You called out kind of a few things about helping us think about the seasonality into the second quarter on the Dayforce line.

Can you maybe just get a little bit more explicit about what you're assuming in terms of macro for the rest of the year? Any changes relative to how you got it last quarter for the full year? Thanks.

Jeremy Johnson -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, nice to speak with you, Dan. I think, ultimately, employment levels remain kind of in line with our expectations, which was essentially flat with normal seasonality. I think if you look at any seasonal impacts, we always see that typical Q1 to Q2 drop off with some of the year-end and print revenue in Q1. That doesn't happen in Q2.

And we do seasonal volume in Q1 that, again, drops off or tends to drop off in Q2. It's something that's been with our business consistently. And you've heard us talk about this in the last couple of years, and we'll continue to talk through it in Q1 to Q2 dynamics. But for the rest of the year, no real changes in how we're guiding or any macro factors that would impact our guidance at this point.

Dan Jester -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Great. Thank you. And then, maybe going back to the Co-Pilot and the comments about simple pricing, you know, maybe we could just expand on that a little bit more. I think, you know, one of the things, you know, many people are thinking about is about how do you manage sort of compute costs and margins and usage for some of these tools.

And so, maybe can you just help us think about how you're, you know, thinking about this for your customers and what does simple really mean, right? Thank you.

Joe Korngiebel -- Chief Technology Officer

Simply put, for Dayforce Co-Pilot, what we're doing is a per employee per month cost, just like we do with the rest of our products. We can rationalize all the costs on what we're doing with the innovation that's happening with large language models and the like, but we're making it simple for our customers.

Dan Jester -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

OK. Great. Thank you very much.

Matt Wells

Our next question comes from Alex Zukin with Wolfe.

Alex Zukin -- Wolfe Research -- Analyst

Yeah. Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the question. I guess, but just maybe the first one.

If we think about the commentary around bookings and kind of sales growth, as you now -- you know, you're a month of the way through April. Any commentary about pipeline conversions statistics, or just sales growth exiting the month, and how that's trending between kind of new versus selling into the base?

David Ossip -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

You know, the -- April was a good month, came in slightly ahead of our plan. Yep.

Alex Zukin -- Wolfe Research -- Analyst

Perfect. And then, David, you talked a lot about how, you know, Dayforce is becoming an HCM company and how much talent is kind of critical to that notion over the next few years. If you think about just the penetration rate within your customer base today where you've sold, you know, kind of the most impactful pieces of the HCM portfolio in addition to payroll and time, what is that opportunity? How -- you know, how far through that are you and how to think about that over kind of the next kind of year plus?

David Ossip -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

We're in early stages. If you look at the average [Inaudible] across our client base, you can still see, there's quite a delta between the average [Inaudible] price and between, I'll say, our target price. If you look at the results with inside the quarter, both in terms of add-on sales back to the base and a number of full-suite sales, you can see the numbers are very strong. What I can say is we did onboard a very strong client base leader in Q1, and we were seeing impact from that already.

We also have a overlay talent team now, and they are really doing tremendously if I look at their results year to date. They've come in well ahead of schedule. And if you look at the customers that we actually pulled out, the 100,000 employee-plus grocery chain that has now purchased the full talent suite, where we are replacing one of the large ERPs with their talent suite across their entire enterprise, talks about the strength, the capabilities, and the viability of our talent components.

Alex Zukin -- Wolfe Research -- Analyst

Perfect. Thank you, guys.

Matt Wells

Our next question comes from Bhavin Shah with Deutsche Bank.

Bhavin Shah -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Great. Thanks for the question, I guess, Steve, one for you and kind of dovetailing on that. Just on a customer base notion, you guys talked about impressive stats. Can you just elaborate on the typical customer that you're able to upsell? Who are you displacing in terms of the talent suite, and kind of what are the other big opportunities outside of talent to kind of upsell into that base?

Steve Holdridge -- President, Customer and Revenue Operations

Yeah. Hey, so, a couple things. Yeah, so, one, I'll point out, double down on what David said is one of the things we did differently this year is that that is a dedicated customer base motion versus an overlay motion. So, we've invested in terms of the number of account executives and the focus on that.

In terms of who we're displacing, it's all the usual players up and down the market, right? In the low end of the market, we're displacing the pays in UKG. In the up -- mid and upper end of the market, we're displacing the ERPs, and we're displacing them because of the capability of our pay and time solution and the stickiness of that, and the fact that our talent intelligence suite is now incredibly competitive, in fact, the newest technology on the market. And as David talked about, this is around cost rationalization, and the value of an entire platform with our talent is what's helping us win.

Bhavin Shah -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Super helpful. Just as a follow-up, David, to another question that Raimo asked on the macro. I know there's been some conversations with some potential digestion period for back-office software, just kind of post elevated spin as we exited COVID. When you speak to customers, do you see this at all? How do you kind of describe customer scrutiny, and if it's changed at all over the past few months?

David Ossip -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

You know, over the last, I don't know, 10 years, I can't say that there's really been an easy quarter. You know, we now have, as you know, almost 6,600 customers live on the actual platform, and every single one of those was a competitive RFP situation. When I look at the actual pipeline, and I would argue that under Sam's leadership, is now a highly qualified pipeline. The ratios are very good in terms of coverage to our target.

And as Steve mentioned, the simplicity at scale message, which I spoke about earlier, which is the more automation and our ability to go to a customer, clearly identify, on average, about 12 different HR systems that they have in place. Simplifying that to one-day full system, that typically yields a subscription saving for the client in the very first year. Plus, they have much better automation, lower manual error rates, less FTEs, much more efficiencies around different types of workflows, which also contribute to a very strong and quantifiable IRR on the Dayforce system. And at the same time, we are able to significantly lift up the experience for their front-line workers, their managers, and their executives, all based on that single database that we have empowering Dayforce.

And when you now begin to layer on what we're doing in terms of data and AI, the impact that we can have on decision-making and on both the top line and the bottom line of the organization is very impactful. And I would actually question that. If it's not Dayforce, why isn't it Dayforce? Because we really do have quite a differentiated solution in market.

Bhavin Shah -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Super helpful. Thanks for taking the question.

Matt Wells

Our next question comes from Jared Levine with TD Cowen.

Jared Levine -- TD Cowen -- Analyst

Yes, thank you. In terms of -- looking at your professional -- in professional services revenue and other revenue, can you discuss the mix of that currently that's implementation-related and non -- versus non-implementation-related, and how you'd expect each of those to grow over the medium term?

Steve Holdridge -- President, Customer and Revenue Operations

Yeah, yeah. And we think of that really in kind of two broad categories: implementation and then what we call value-added services around that. And within implementation, over time, we expect the core implementation to continue to decrease year over year as our partners move into that. The one exception is, obviously, we mentioned with Government of Canada, and we expect our value-added services and our focus on new and emerging products and supporting the size to increase.

But with that, we also expect to see a continued slow growth and profitability as that mix increases as well.

Jeremy Johnson -- Chief Financial Officer

And, Jared, maybe I'll add there. In -- also, inside of professional services and other gross margin, we have things like clocks and custom training revenue. And that will continue, and we still have a good opportunity to continue to grow that. And then, the last thing I'll say is, you know, as we move and continue to move into SIs, not all of that is on the SI's paper.

Some of that is -- you know, when we say SI-led, some of that is actually contracted on our paper, which means we've got to account for it under ASC 606 with a couple of, you know, two performance obligations and things like that. So, I think -- just to clarify, I think that might be a misnomer out there.

Jared Levine -- TD Cowen -- Analyst

Got it. Thank you. And then, Powerpay recurring ex-float and Bureau recurring ex-float both came came in below your expectations for 1Q. Can you discuss what drove those lower-than-expected results as more so of a pushout of revenue later in the year?

Jeremy Johnson -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, I think we had -- we set some lofty expectations, I think, for Powerpay. And on that side of things that the employment, levels, I think, in Canada aren't as solid as we had expected. And, you know, I still think, in general, though, we grew that business by, you know, 8%, in total or, you know, 5%, excluding float. So, just slightly behind our expectations on that one.

And on the Bureau side, it's really about end of lifing products and migrating over into Dayforce. And that's really what you're going to see continue on that kind of other revenue line. And we expect that to continue to decrease year-end.

Jared Levine -- TD Cowen -- Analyst

Just a quick follow-up here, if I could. What is the updated Dayforce recurring ex-float guide you assume for a Bureau migration contribution there?

Jeremy Johnson -- Chief Financial Officer

I don't believe we've disclosed that specifically.

David Ossip -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

It's immaterial.

Jeremy Johnson -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah.

Jared Levine -- TD Cowen -- Analyst

OK. Thank you.

Matt Wells

Our next question comes from Mark Murphy with J.P. Morgan.

Mark Murphy -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Thank you very much. David, I'm wondering if you could give us your perspective on the labor market. When we look at nonfarm payroll growth in the U.S., it slowed from 5% a few years ago to about 1.8 -- 1.9% range. Recently, I'm wondering, because obviously, you're performing pretty well.

How does that trend look comparatively within your install base? Do you think that might continue to grow in the low single digits for the time being? Then I have a quick follow-up.

David Ossip -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Mark. So, I would say the volumes came in slightly ahead of what we had forecasted, and we're still seeing healthy employment rates at our customers. On top of that, I would point out again that part of our durable growth profile is the fact that we have a very strong employer of record and talent capabilities inside the system. And our ability to go back to the base and do the add-ons to drive that cash IRR for our client does lead to consistent growth for our business.

Mark Murphy -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

OK. Understood. I wanted to ask as well because we saw the comments on full suite bookings and add-on bookings. I think you said those trends were positive in April as well.

I'm just curious, did you see a total booking bounce-back relative to some of the softness you'd seen around the holiday selling season, or is it still a bit of a measured, you know, buying environment out there, as we've kind of seen across the broader industry?

David Ossip -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I mean, we saw that very early on in the actual year, with January coming in very strong. And as I mentioned, April came in ahead of plan as well. So, we're pleased with sales year to date.

Mark Murphy -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Thank you.

Matt Wells

Great. Looks like our final question will come from Kevin Kumar with Goldman Sachs.

Kevin Kumar -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. In terms of the demand environment, have you seen any differences or trends that you would call out in the mid-market versus enterprise? Any color there would be helpful. Thanks.

David Ossip -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

In the mid-market, which we call major markets, and as well in our enterprise space, which goes up to 12,000, what we are seeing is the simplicity at scale, again, that, on average, 12 different systems to one-day full system seems to be the kind of the theme in the market. What we're hearing from both prospects and customers, they ask about more automation, less integration, less manual work, less FTEs, more efficiencies seems to be quite topical at the moment.

Kevin Kumar -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Very helpful. Thank you.

Matt Wells

[Operator signoff]

Duration: 0 minutes

Call participants:

Matt Wells

David Ossip -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Holdridge -- President, Customer and Revenue Operations

Joe Korngiebel -- Chief Technology Officer

Jeremy Johnson -- Chief Financial Officer

Mark Marcon -- Robert W. Baird and Company -- Analyst

Kevin McVeigh -- UBS -- Analyst

Raimo Lenschow -- Barclays -- Analyst

Siti Panigrahi -- Mizuho Securities -- Analyst

Steve Enders -- Citi -- Analyst

Dan Jester -- BMO Capital Markets -- Analyst

Alex Zukin -- Wolfe Research -- Analyst

Bhavin Shah -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Jared Levine -- TD Cowen -- Analyst

Mark Murphy -- JPMorgan Chase and Company -- Analyst

Kevin Kumar -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

More CDAY analysis

All earnings call transcripts

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.