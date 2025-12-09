CeriBell Shares Rise 5.4% After FDA Clears First-of-Its-Kind Delirium EEG Tool

(RTTNews) - CeriBell, Inc. (CBLL) rose 5.39%, gaining $1.09 to $21.31, after the company received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its first-ever EEG-based diagnostic tool for delirium.

The clearance represents a major regulatory milestone, opening the path for the commercialization of CeriBell's device in hospitals and acute-care settings, where early detection of delirium could improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

CBLL saw above-average trading volume as the news drove investor enthusiasm. The stock's 52-week range is approximately $12.40 - $24.80.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.