Ceribell initiated with an Overweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan initiated coverage of Ceribell (CBLL) with an Overweight rating and $32 price target Ceribell has developed a “proprietary, highly portable/disposable hardware and sophisticated AI-powered software” to diagnose and continuously monitor patients with non-convulsive seizures in the hospital setting, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that with a recurring revenue business model producing a MedTech-leading gross margin profile of 85%, alongside line of sight into 30% sales growth over the next five years, it feels confident the company can achieve material operating leverage and cash flow generation over time.
