Ceribell, Inc. Reports Significant Revenue Growth in Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

CeriBell reported significant financial growth for 2024, with increased revenues and a strategy for expanded patient care in neurology.

CeriBell, Inc. reported significant financial growth in its fourth quarter and full year 2024, with total revenue rising to $18.5 million in Q4, a 41% increase from the previous year, and $65.4 million for the full year, marking a 45% increase. The company achieved a gross margin of 88% in Q4 and 87% for the year, despite a net loss of $12.6 million in Q4 and $40.5 million for the year. CeriBell ended the year with 529 active accounts and treated over 200,000 patients. They submitted a 510(k) application for a pediatric algorithm and announced plans to elevate Sean Manni to Chief Revenue Officer. For 2025, CeriBell expects revenue growth of 24% to 30%, aiming to enhance patient outcomes and expand its market reach in neurological care.

Reported total revenue of $18.5 million in Q4 2024, a 41% increase compared to Q4 2023.

Total revenue for the full year 2024 reached $65.4 million, reflecting a 45% increase over the prior year.

Achieved gross margin of 88% in Q4 2024, up from 85% in the same period in 2023.

Submitted 510(k) application for the pediatric Clarity™ algorithm to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, indicating progress in product offerings.

Operating expenses increased significantly by 49% in Q4 2024 compared to the same quarter in 2023, raising concerns about cost management and profitability.

Despite increased revenues, the net loss for Q4 2024 was $12.6 million, which is a larger absolute loss than the $8.3 million loss reported in Q4 2023, indicating worsening financial performance.

The company reported a total net loss of $40.5 million for the full year of 2024, compared to $29.5 million the previous year, highlighting ongoing financial challenges as it transitions to being a public company.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CeriBell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) ("Ceribell"), a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.







Reported total revenue of $18.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a 41% increase compared to the same period in 2023



Delivered total revenue of $65.4 million for the full year of 2024, a 45% increase over the prior year



Ended the year with 529 total active accounts



Achieved gross margin of 88% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 87% for the full year of 2024



Submitted 510(k) application for pediatric Clarity™ algorithm to U.S. Food and Drug Administration



Announced that Senior Vice President of Sales, Sean Manni, will be promoted to Chief Revenue Officer



Achieved new milestone in treating over 200,000 patients







“2024 was a transformative year for Ceribell, as we advanced our mission to become the standard of care for seizure management while executing key strategic initiatives, including our recent initial public offering. Our team meaningfully expanded adoption of the Ceribell System across new and existing accounts, raised awareness of seizures in the acute care setting within the medical community, and continued to cement our position as the category leader through clinical innovation and data generation,” said co-founder and CEO Jane Chao, Ph.D. “Looking to 2025, we are committed to enabling better clinical outcomes for a record number of neurology patients while advancing several strategies designed to expand our indications so that we can address the unmet needs of many more patients and achieve our goal of making EEG a vital sign.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results







Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $18.5 million, a 41% increase from $13.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by continued commercial traction, resulting from adoption by new accounts and continued expansion within the company’s active account base. Product revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $14.1 million, representing an increase of 41% from $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Subscription revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $4.4 million, representing an increase of 40% from $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $16.2 million, compared to $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 88%, compared to 85% for the same period in 2023.





Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2024 were $29.1 million, compared to $19.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 49%. The increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to investments in the company’s commercial organization, increased headcount to support the growth of the business, and legal, accounting, and professional service fees related to the transition to becoming a public company.





Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $12.6 million, or $0.40 net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $8.3 million, or $1.53 net loss per share, for the same period in 2023.







Full Year 2024 Financial Results







Total revenue in the full year of 2024 was $65.4 million, a 45% increase from $45.2 million in the full year of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by continued commercial traction, resulting from adoption by new accounts and continued expansion within the company’s active account base. Product revenue for the full year of 2024 was $50.1 million, representing an increase of 45% from $34.6 million in the full year of 2023. Subscription revenue for the full year of 2024 was $15.4 million, representing an increase of 44% from $10.7 million in the full year of 2023.





Gross profit in the full year of 2024 was $56.8 million, compared to $38.2 million for the full year of 2023. Gross margin for the full year of 2024 was 87% compared to 84% for the same period in 2023.





Operating expenses in the full year of 2024 were $96.5 million, compared to $68.2 million for the full year of 2023, representing an increase of 41%. The increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to investments in the company’s commercial organization, increased headcount to support the growth of the business, and legal, accounting, and professional service fees related to our transition to a public company.





Net loss in the full year of 2024 was $40.5 million, or $3.39 net loss per share, compared to a net loss of $29.5 million, or $5.56 net loss per share, for the same period in 2023.





Cash and cash equivalents totaled $194.4 million as of December 31, 2024.







2025 Financial Outlook







Ceribell expects revenue for the full year 2025 to be in the range of $81 million to $85 million, representing growth of approximately 24% to 30% over the company’s prior year revenue.







Webcast and Conference Call Details







Ceribell will host a conference call today, February 25, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.



https://investors.ceribell.com/



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Except where otherwise noted, the information contained in this earnings release and the related attachments is as of February 25, 2025. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this earnings release and the related attachments as a result of new information or future events or developments. This earnings release and the related attachments contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about, among other topics, our anticipated operating and financial performance, including financial guidance and projections; business plans, strategy, goals and prospects; and expectations for our products. Given their forward-looking nature, these statements involve substantial risks, uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions, and we cannot ensure that any outcome expressed in these forward-looking statements will be realized in whole or in part. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use future dates or use words such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “likely,” “ongoing,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “assume,” “target,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “goal,” “objective,” “aim,” “seek,” “potential,” “hope” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Ceribell’s financial guidance is based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past results and future plans and projected future results are the following: risks related to our limited operating history and history of net losses; our ability to successfully achieve substantial market acceptance and adoption of our products; competitive pressures; our ability to adapt our manufacturing and production capacities to evolving patterns of demand, governmental actions and customer trends; the manufacturing of a substantial number of our product components and their assembly in China; product defects or complaints and related liability; the complexity, timing, expense, and outcomes of clinical studies; our ability to obtain and maintain adequate coverage and reimbursement levels for our products; our ability to comply with changing laws and regulatory requirements and resulting costs; our dependence on a limited number of suppliers; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement on Form S-1, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). These filings, when made, are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.ceribell.com/ and on the SEC’s website at https://sec.gov/.







About CeriBell, Inc.







Ceribell is a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. Ceribell has developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography ("EEG") platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence ("AI")-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System enables rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is FDA-cleared (510(k)) for indicating suspected seizure activity and currently utilized in intensive care units and emergency rooms across the U.S. Ceribell is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.



www.ceribell.com



or follow the company on



LinkedIn



.







Investor Contacts







Brian Johnston or Laine Morgan





Gilmartin Group







Investors@ceribell.com













Media Contact







Corrie Rose







Press@ceribell.com













Ceribell, Inc.













Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss













(in thousands, except share and per share data)













(unaudited)

























Three months ended December 31,

















Year ended December 31,





















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















Revenue























































Product revenue





$





14,147













$





10,007













$





50,079













$





34,568













Subscription revenue









4,387

















3,124

















15,365

















10,657















Total revenue













18,534





















13,131





















65,444





















45,225

















Cost of revenue























































Product cost of goods sold









2,136

















1,868

















8,209

















6,630













Subscription cost of revenue









160

















147

















485

















432















Total cost of revenue













2,296





















2,015





















8,694





















7,062

















Gross profit













16,238





















11,116





















56,750





















38,163

















Operating expenses























































Research and development









3,913

















2,688

















13,562

















8,995













Sales and marketing









15,243

















10,815

















49,055

















38,922













General and administrative









9,966

















5,994

















33,842

















20,287















Total operating expenses













29,122





















19,497





















96,459





















68,204

















Loss from operations













(12,884









)

















(8,381









)

















(39,709









)

















(30,041









)











Interest expense









(499





)













(513





)













(1,992





)













(2,098





)









Change in fair value of warrant liability









(1,079





)













48

















(1,496





)













48













Other income, net









1,886

















572

















2,742

















2,638















Loss, before provision for income taxes













(12,576









)

















(8,274









)

















(40,455









)

















(29,453









)











Provision for income tax expense









—

















—

















—

















(11





)











Net loss and comprehensive loss









$









(12,576









)













$









(8,274









)













$









(40,455









)













$









(29,464









)













Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:























































Basic and diluted









(0.40





)













(1.53





)













(3.39





)













(5.56





)











Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:























































Basic and diluted









31,205,891

















5,395,748

















11,949,973

















5,303,715































































































Ceribell, Inc.













Balance Sheets













(in thousands, except share and per share data)













(unaudited)

























December 31,

















December 31,





















2024

















2023

















Assets

































Current assets































Cash and cash equivalents





$





194,370













$





34,495













Accounts receivable, net









10,878

















7,955













Inventory









6,937

















5,868













Contract costs, current









1,837

















1,515













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









3,250

















2,130















Total current assets













217,272





















51,963















Property and equipment, net









2,313

















1,577













Operating lease right-of-use assets









2,132

















2,160













Contract costs, long-term









1,507

















1,238













Other non-current assets









2,188

















1,984















Total assets









$









225,412

















$









58,922

















Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit

































Current liabilities































Accounts payable





$





1,143













$





732













Accrued liabilities









10,052

















7,540













Contract liabilities, current









97













206













Notes payable, current









—

















11,833













Operating lease liability, current









1,088













694













Other current liabilities









609













595















Total current liabilities













12,989





















21,600

















Long-term liabilities































Notes payable, long-term









19,558

















—













Contract liabilities, long-term









30













44













Other liabilities, long-term









356













441













Operating lease liability, long-term









1,314

















1,677















Total long-term liabilities













21,258





















2,162

















Total liabilities









$









34,247

















$









23,762

















Commitments and contingencies

































Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value;































Authorized shares: none and 46,624,838 shares as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively





























Issued and outstanding shares: none and 17,817,643 shares as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively





























Aggregate liquidation preference of none and $152,590 as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively









—

















147,412















Stockholders’ deficit

































Preferred stock, $0.001 par value;































Authorized shares: 10,000,000 and none shares as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively





























Issued and outstanding shares: none as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively









—



















—

















Common stock, $0.001 par value;































Authorized shares: 500,000,000 and 76,046,350 as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively





























Issued and outstanding shares: 35,850,606 and 5,430,298 as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively









36

















5













Additional paid-in capital









358,073

















14,232













Accumulated deficit









(166,944





)













(126,489





)











Total stockholders’ deficit













191,165





















(112,252









)













Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit









$









225,412

















$









58,922













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.