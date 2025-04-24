CeriBell, Inc. to Release Q1 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 8, 2025

CeriBell will release Q1 2025 financial results on May 8, followed by a conference call for investors.

Quiver AI Summary

CeriBell, Inc., a medical technology company dedicated to improving the diagnosis and management of severe neurological conditions, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 8, 2025, after trading ends. A conference call with company management will follow at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET that day, with details for investors to join provided in the announcement. CeriBell has developed a novel point-of-care EEG platform, the Ceribell System, designed to meet the urgent needs of patients in acute care settings, enabling rapid diagnosis and monitoring of neurological conditions. The system is FDA cleared for indicating suspected seizure activity and is currently in use in various critical care environments across the U.S.

Potential Positives

Ceribell is releasing its financial results for Q1 2025, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

The upcoming conference call provides an opportunity for investors to engage directly with company management, enhancing investor relations.

The Ceribell System is FDA 510(k) cleared, showcasing regulatory approval and validation of the company's innovative medical technology.

The innovative design of the Ceribell System, specifically for acute care settings, positions the company favorably within the healthcare technology market.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide any financial guidance or projections, which may concern investors about future performance.

Announcement timing may indicate that the company is struggling with significant changes or challenges leading up to the release of financial results.

Dependence on a single product (Ceribell System) could pose risks if market acceptance or regulatory issues arise.

FAQ

When will Ceribell release its Q1 2025 financial results?

Ceribell will release its Q1 2025 financial results after the close of trading on May 8, 2025.

How can I listen to the Ceribell conference call?

Investors can listen to the conference call by dialing (800) 715-9871 for domestic calls or (646) 307-1963 for international calls.

What is the purpose of the Ceribell conference call?

The conference call will discuss Ceribell's financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

Where can I find the webcast of the Ceribell event?

A live and archived webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Ceribell website.

What technology does the Ceribell System use?

The Ceribell System uses a point-of-care EEG platform combined with AI-powered algorithms for rapid diagnosis and monitoring.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CBLL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CBLL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/05/2024

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 11/05/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CBLL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CBLL forecast page.

Full Release



SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CeriBell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) (“Ceribell”), a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2025 after the close of trading on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on May 8, 2025.





Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 715-9871 for domestic callers or (646) 307-1963 for international callers and providing access code 7370458. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Ceribell website at



https://investors.ceribell.com/



.







About CeriBell, Inc.







Ceribell is a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. Ceribell has developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System enables rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is FDA 510(k) cleared for indicating suspected seizure activity and currently utilized in intensive care units and emergency rooms across the U.S. Ceribell is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, please visit



www.ceribell.com



or follow the company on



LinkedIn



.







Investor Contact







Brian Johnston or Laine Morgan





Gilmartin Group







Investors@ceribell.com









Media Contact







Corrie Rose







Press@ceribell.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.