CeriBell, Inc. to Present at Bank of America Securities 2025 Health Care Conference on May 14, 2025

Ceribell will present at the Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference on May 14, 2025, discussing its EEG technology.

CeriBell, Inc., a medical technology company dedicated to improving the diagnosis and management of serious neurological conditions, announced that CEO and Co-founder Jane Chao, Ph.D., will present at the Bank of America Securities 2025 Health Care Conference on May 14, 2025, at 10:55 a.m. PST. The presentation will focus on the Ceribell System, an innovative point-of-care electroencephalography platform designed to meet the critical needs of patients in acute care settings, enabling rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring through advanced AI algorithms. The system is FDA 510(k) cleared for indicating suspected seizure activity and is currently used in U.S. intensive care units and emergency rooms. A live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the CeriBell Investor Relations website.

Potential Positives

CEO Jane Chao will present at the prestigious Bank of America Securities 2025 Health Care Conference, enhancing the company’s visibility and credibility in the healthcare sector.

The Ceribell System is FDA 510(k) cleared, indicating regulatory approval and underscoring the reliability and safety of the technology for diagnosing and managing serious neurological conditions.

Utilization of the Ceribell System in intensive care units and emergency rooms across the U.S. demonstrates its acceptance and potential impact in critical healthcare settings.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When is Jane Chao's presentation at the Bank of America Securities Conference?

Jane Chao's presentation is scheduled for May 14, 2025, at 10:55 a.m. PST.

Where can I watch the webcast of the presentation?

The webcast will be available on the "Investor Relations" section of the Ceribell website.

What is the main focus of CeriBell, Inc.?

CeriBell, Inc. focuses on transforming the diagnosis and management of serious neurological conditions.

What technology does the Ceribell System utilize?

The Ceribell System uses a point-of-care EEG platform with AI-powered algorithms for rapid diagnosis.

Is the Ceribell System FDA cleared?

Yes, the Ceribell System is FDA 510(k) cleared for indicating suspected seizure activity.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CeriBell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) (“Ceribell”), a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, today announced that Jane Chao, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder, will present at the upcoming Bank of America Securities 2025 Health Care Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 10:55 a.m. Pacific Standard Time / 1:55 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.







Event: Bank of America Securities 2025 Health Care Conference







Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025





Time: 10:55 a.m. PST / 1:55p.m. EST





A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Ceribell website at



https://investors.ceribell.com/



.







About CeriBell, Inc.







Ceribell is a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. Ceribell has developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System enables rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is FDA 510(k) cleared for indicating suspected seizure activity and currently utilized in intensive care units and emergency rooms across the U.S. Ceribell is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, please visit



www.ceribell.com



or follow the company on



LinkedIn



.







Investor Contact







Brian Johnston or Laine Morgan





Gilmartin Group







Investors@ceribell.com









Media Contact







Corrie Rose







Press@ceribell.com





