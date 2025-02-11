CeriBell, Inc. to Announce Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 25, 2025

Ceribell, Inc. will release Q4 2024 financial results on February 25, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

CeriBell, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 on February 25, 2025, after the market closes. A conference call to discuss these results will take place the same day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET, with details on how to join provided for both domestic and international investors. CeriBell is a medical technology company based in Sunnyvale, California, specializing in innovative solutions for diagnosing and managing serious neurological conditions. Its flagship product, the Ceribell System, is a point-of-care EEG platform designed for acute care settings, allowing for rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of neurological conditions through advanced AI-powered algorithms. The system has received FDA 510(k) clearance for detecting suspected seizure activity and is currently used in U.S. hospitals.

Potential Positives

CeriBell is scheduled to release its financial results for Q4 and full year 2024 on February 25, 2025, indicating transparency and communication with investors.

The company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results, providing an opportunity for investors to engage directly with management.

The Ceribell System, a point-of-care EEG platform, is FDA 510(k) cleared, highlighting its regulatory approval and potential market acceptance.

The Ceribell System addresses significant unmet needs in acute care settings, enhancing the company's focus on innovation in the medical technology field.

Potential Negatives

Failure to disclose any preliminary financial results or expectations ahead of the release may raise concerns about the company's performance in 2024.

The timing and nature of the conference call suggest there may be significant information being withheld until the official release, which could lead to investor anxiety.

FAQ

When will CeriBell release its fourth quarter financial results?

CeriBell will release its fourth quarter financial results on February 25, 2025, after the close of trading.

How can investors join the CeriBell conference call?

Investors can join the call by dialing (800) 715-9871 for domestic calls or (646) 307-1963 for international calls.

What is the purpose of CeriBell's conference call on February 25, 2025?

The conference call will discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

Where can I find the CeriBell conference call webcast?

The live and archived webcast will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Ceribell website.

What technology does the Ceribell System utilize?

The Ceribell System uses portable hardware and AI-powered algorithms for rapid EEG diagnosis and monitoring.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CBLL Insider Trading Activity

$CBLL insiders have traded $CBLL stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBLL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GP A, LLC TPG purchased 380,268 shares for an estimated $6,464,556

BAKKER JULIET TAMMENOMS purchased 237,234 shares for an estimated $4,032,978

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CeriBell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) (“Ceribell”), a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 after the close of trading on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on February 25, 2025.





Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 715-9871 for domestic callers or (646) 307-1963 for international callers and providing access code 3782735. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Ceribell website at





https://investors.ceribell.com/





.







About CeriBell, Inc.







Ceribell is a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. Ceribell has developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System enables rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is FDA 510(k) cleared for indicating suspected seizure activity and currently utilized in intensive care units and emergency rooms across the U.S. Ceribell is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, please visit





www.ceribell.com





or follow the company on





LinkedIn





.







Investor Contact







Brian Johnston or Laine Morgan





Gilmartin Group







Investors@ceribell.com













Media Contact







Corrie Rose









Press@ceribell.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.