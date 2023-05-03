News & Insights

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Q1 loss increases in line with estimates

May 03, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) reported Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$104.286 million, or -$0.67 per share. This compares with -$68.294 million, or -$0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$104.286 Mln. vs. -$68.294 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.67 vs. -$0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.67

