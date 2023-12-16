Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE) Price Target Increased by 8.17% to 36.81

The average one-year price target for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:CERE) has been revised to 36.81 / share. This is an increase of 8.17% from the prior estimate of 34.03 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.87% from the latest reported closing price of 41.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CERE is 0.31%, an increase of 1.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 144,697K shares. The put/call ratio of CERE is 2.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Investors holds 60,200K shares representing 33.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 10,088K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 5,769K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,662K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERE by 31.43% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,503K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,225K shares, representing an increase of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERE by 23.93% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 2,533K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,869K shares, representing an increase of 26.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERE by 18.27% over the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cerevel Therapeutics is dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases. The company is tackling neuroscience diseases with a differentiated approach that combines expertise in neurocircuitry with a focus on receptor selectivity. Cerevel Therapeutics has a diversified pipeline comprising five clinical-stage investigational therapies and several pre-clinical compounds with the potential to treat a range of neuroscience diseases, including Parkinson's, epilepsy, schizophrenia and substance use disorder. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Cerevel Therapeutics is advancing its current research and development programs while exploring new modalities through internal research efforts, external collaborations or potential acquisitions.

