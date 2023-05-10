News & Insights

Markets
CERE

Cerevel Therapeutics Appoints Susan Altschuller As Its New CFO

May 10, 2023 — 07:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) Wednesday said it appointed Susan Altschuller as its new chief financial officer effective May 15.

Altschuller replaces Mark Bodenrader, who has ben serving as the company's interim Chief Financial Officer since September 2021.

Altschuller brings financial management, investor relations, and business planning experience from leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Cerevel said. Most recently she was working with ImmunoGen as the chief financial officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CERE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.