Cerevel Therapeutics Appoints Susan Altschuller As Its New CFO

(RTTNews) - Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) Wednesday said it appointed Susan Altschuller as its new chief financial officer effective May 15.

Altschuller replaces Mark Bodenrader, who has ben serving as the company's interim Chief Financial Officer since September 2021.

Altschuller brings financial management, investor relations, and business planning experience from leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Cerevel said. Most recently she was working with ImmunoGen as the chief financial officer.

