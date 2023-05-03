Cerevel Therapeutics Appoints Ron Renaud As CEO; Tony Coles To Remain Chairperson

(RTTNews) - Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE), a company focused on neuroscience related diseases, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Ron Renaud as Chief Executive Officer with effect from June 12, to succeed Tony Coles, the current CEO and Board Chairperson.

Coles will continue with his current role as Chairperson.

Renaud brings over 25 years of experience in evaluating, building, and leading biotechnology companies.

Under his leadership as CEO, Renaud led Translate Bio from an early-stage startup to a public company with a leading mRNA technology platform.

As the Chief Executive of Idenix Pharmaceuticals, he streamlined operations and established a promising portfolio of potential treatments for hepatitis C.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.