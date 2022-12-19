Cerevel Reports Positive Results From Emraclidine Blood Pressure Monitoring Trial

(RTTNews) - Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE) reported results from the Phase 1 trial studying the effect of emraclidine on 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure over an eight-week period in people living with schizophrenia. The trial was designed in line with FDA guidance. The company said the data provided clear evidence that emraclidine does not induce an increase in blood pressure with chronic dosing in people living with schizophrenia. Emraclidine was generally well-tolerated in the trial.

"These results validate the potential of emraclidine to be a transformative treatment for people living with schizophrenia," said Tony Coles, CEO of Cerevel Therapeutics.

In June 2022, the company initiated its Phase 2 development program evaluating emraclidine in schizophrenia in two adequately-powered, placebo-controlled trials, known as EMPOWER-1 and EMPOWER-2. The trials are expected to read out in the first half of 2024.

